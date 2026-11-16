Curt Cignetti Defends Lincoln Riley With Bold Message After Win Over USC

Curt Cignetti isn’t on the Lincoln Riley panic train. As many have called for the USC head coach’s firing after the Trojans’ 27-13 road loss to Indiana, Cignetti has come to Riley’s defense aggressively.

He didn’t mince words, referring to Riley’s critics as “clueless.” He didn’t stop there, either.

“Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS,” Cignetti wrote on “X”. “Blind squirrel can see what he’s building.”

Needless to say, with Riley’s troubling track record of not meeting the standard since he was hired as USC’s head man, that’s quite the bold use of words on Cignetti’s part.

Curt Cignetti’s Support Says One Thing, But Riley’s Product Says Another

From head coach to head coach, Cignetti may have an appreciation and respect for Riley. But that doesn’t change how much Riley has fallen short of the expectations, especially while at the helm of a team that has historically held as much prestige as USC has.

The truth is, Riley may not even have time to do any further of this “building” that Cignetti is speaking of. In addition to the poor product he’s putting on the field, Riley’s Trojans have been effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff after Saturday’s loss, dropping to 7-3.

Since Riley originally assumed his current position in November of 2021, the head coach has compiled an overall record of 42-21, with a 2-2 bowl record. Over five seasons, USC has never even achieved a CFP berth.

One of his biggest struggles has been against ranked teams on the road, with an overall record of 1-8. He’s managed just one road win against a ranked opponent in his tenure, a narrow 50-49 win over the California Golden Bears in 2023.

Social Media Reacts To Cignetti’s Comments

It’s clear Cignetti appears to be trying to show his support for Riley and the heights he believes he could reach at USC. While it’s probably best to assume that is sincere, there is another side of this and questions to be raised.

Is Cignetti actually saying this because he wants to continue playing what’s been a lackluster USC team under Riley to get an easy win on the schedule? If it were the reason, he’d obviously never to admit to it.

But that hasn’t stopped social media users from cracking jokes about it. And, quite frankly, with the way Riley has had USC playing, this team would be an easy one for the Hoosiers to beat annually if the Trojans continue to play at this level.

Regardless, with his job security in question, it will be interesting to see what is next for Riley and the Trojans as they prepare to face the Maryland Terrapins up next on the schedule. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 21 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.