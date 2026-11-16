Curt Cignetti Goes Off on Indiana’s Strength of Schedule Criticism

Curt Cignetti had an axe to grind at his press conference Monday following Indiana’s win over USC this weekend.

After posting on X earlier last week in an apparent response to Indiana’s fall from No.4 to No.9 in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings despite being on a bye, the Hoosiers’ coach wrote,

“Bad losses don’t count anymore? 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Are first downs still 10 yards?🤡🤡🤡”

Curt Cignetti’s Monday Press Conference

On Monday, Cignetti had even more to say, delivering a nearly three-minute diatribe about the perception of Indiana’s schedule and its season thus far.

In a video shared by Indiana Sports Media’s Ian Plaskoff, Cignetti had plenty to get off his chest, starting with contextualizing Indiana’s much-maligned strength of schedule this season.

“Well, you know, we don’t play anybody. We have a soft schedule, right? That’s all I’ve heard around here for three years because people love to discredit us and what we’ve accomplished. But you’re right, I mean, we played Northwestern and they were undefeated. I knew they were a good team. It was a tough game, went down to the end. And then they won a few more in a row, cracked the top 25 and played Oregon to the very end and the quarterback got hurt. Finished the game, but [he] hadn’t played since, so they’ve lost a couple of games. Went up to Nebraska, they’re 5-0. They’ve got an 11-point lead on us the fourth quarter. We come back and win. They had a hard time rebounding from that. Okay, was not a pretty win in a lot of people’s eyes. But from a coach’s standpoint, we showed a lot of competitive character to me and people that know football. Played Ohio State, who everybody picked to win the national championship this year. We’re 5-0, they’re 5-1. We saw what happened. We knocked the quarterback out, we ripped the heart out of that team. They haven’t been the same since, without the quarterback. But all I hear about is how we lost to a three-loss team. That was a team picked to win the national championship. [A team] that led Texas 95% of the game at Texas. We missed a layup. And you know what? They won. We didn’t. But, we missed a layup. You know, that’s why we’re not 26 -0. We’re 25-1. We play Michigan. They’re 4-2, that’s your bounce-back game from Ohio State. That’s an easy one right? Up in Ann Arbor, 4-2 Michigan, 112,000. Quarterback that’s not 100%. Minnesota was 5-2. They’d beaten three top 25 teams at the time they played. 5-2. USC 7-2. That’s 28-7, not including Rutgers. You get tired of the narrative sometimes. Quality win because Joe Smith was playing at the time. They haven’t won a game since, but was a quality win back then. I guess bad losses don’t count anymore.”

Indiana is ranked No.8 is ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), one spot behind four-loss LSU. For context, undefeated Utah is ranked No.12 in FPI. The Hoosiers also rank No.8 in ESPN’s strength of record metric, but No.29 in strength of schedule.

College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s Criteria

According to the College Football Playoff’s official website, the selection committee evaluates teams on a comprehensive body of work, not by any single metric.

When teams have comparable résumés, committee members consider four principles:

Strength of schedule: Who a team played, not just whether it won. Head-to-head results: If two teams met, that result carries additional consideration. Results against common opponents: How each fared against shared opponents, without rewarding running up the score. Other relevant factors: Such as injuries to key players or unavailability of a coach that affected a team’s season or will affect its postseason.

We’ll see what the committee thought of Indiana’s win against the Trojans on Tuesday, along with its evaluation of the other storylines from this past weekend.

Through the first two weeks, there’s been no shortage of controversy and talking points surrounding the ESPN show.

But Cignetti is looking forward to proving the committee wrong on the field, and punctuated his press conference as only he could.