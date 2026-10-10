Curt Cignetti Sends Strong Message About Indiana Football After Dramatic Comeback

Curt Cignetti and the #7 Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big 10) are still riding high.

The Hoosiers are now on a 22-game win streak following a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback in a 20-17 triumph over Nebraska.

Read more on what the third-year leader of the Hoosiers had to say following the victory below.

Cignetti Leaves No Stones Unturned Following Win

The 65-year-old has been no stranger to expressing confidence in brash ways. This is a continuing theme on Saturday, when Cignetti placed a firm label on what his team is (Max Olson).

“Good teams find a way to win a game like this at the end. That’s what I told them at halftime. That’s what we did.”

The Hoosiers are no stranger to winning as aforementioned. Indiana’s win streak now sits at 22 games, as the program hasn’t lost since the 2024 College Football Playoff against Notre Dame.

This win was one of the toughest to come by over the last two seasons, but Nick Marsh (and the Indiana defense) made incredible strings of plays to seal an unlikely victory. The Hoosiers’ offense was hapless for much of the day, as they went into the fourth quarter with a paltry six points.

Then, Marsh became a major catalyst with a 75-yard receiving touchdown on an RPO-slant play. The one-play scoring drive was crucial in jump-starting the team, as the defense subsequently made several game-changing plays.

Marsh struck again roughly four minutes later with a 44-yard touchdown to cap off another quick drive. The defense was once again able to hold up in a challenging circumstance.

Questions remain when discussing this team, particularly in quarterback play. Starting QB Josh Hoover was uneven in this contest, and continues to struggle in different situations.

Indiana’s Path Toughens Next Week

The turnaround from the emotional win on Oct. 10 is quick, as the Hoosiers take on Ohio State next week.

The #5 Buckeyes are traveling to Bloomington in what may be Cignetti’s only opportunity to strengthen his resume this season a great deal. The challenges are immense, including prepping Ohio State superstar WR Jeremiah Smith, as well as a star QB in Julian Sayin.

A Hoosier loss in this situation doesn’t quite dash College Football Playoff hopes, but it does make winning out crucial in the aftermath. This reigns true in the rest of the schedule. The Hoosiers begin the final stretch at Michigan on Oct. 24. This is followed by Minnesota, USC, Washington, and rival Purdue. The final two games are setting up to be quite simple to win on paper, but Minnesota and USC present unique challenges.

Indiana’s quest to repeat as national champs is still alive, but the path to actually accomplish this goal is rather narrow. This is the time for Cignetti to bring elite gamesmanship to the table within the heart of the Big 10 schedule.

Either way, the Indiana program is in strong hands for the foreseeable future. Indiana is here to stay in the power paradigm of college football and the Big 10.