Indiana, Curt Cignetti Witnesses new Fan Favorite Emerge: ‘Gonna be a Problem’

The Indiana Hoosiers watched this first unfold Saturday: A National Championship banner unveiled. From there, IU head coach Curt Cignetti and the neat sold out crowd at Bloomington watched a new star emerge. And it wasn’t new quarterback and Fernando Mendoza’s replacement Josh Hoover grabbing the spotlight here versus North Texas.

But rather the recipient of one his first touchdown throws as a Hoosier.

Wide receiver Nick Marsh made his highly-anticipated IU debut in Week 1. And the former Michigan State star turned heads right away off this ridiculous one-handed catch:

Marsh fought off blanketed coverage plus needed to adjust himself on the throw. But still got the crowd inside Memorial Stadium to explode in euphoria. Plus got social media to erupt.

Notable Reactions for Nick Marsh Touchdown

So the praise rolled in immediately after Marsh put six points on the board.

Including Bussin’ With the Boys handing Marsh a seven-word prediction.

“Nick Marsh is gonna be a PROBLEM,” the account posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, 247Sports analyst T.J. Randall called Marsh “the truth” following that touchdown. Chris Vannini of The Athletic rose as another who crowned Marsh.

“Nick Marsh debuts at Indiana with a one-handed TD catch. I keep saying people don’t realize he’s gonna be a DUDE,” Vannini shared on X.

Effect of Nick Marsh Touchdown

Many across the nation, including Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff who took in the IU-North Texas game, wondered if Indiana would avoid a championship hangover.

Turns out Marsh erased those thoughts quick. All it took was 84 seconds for Indiana to get on the board at the start of the game.

The new wideout showed he can ignite the crowd immediately. And pull it off in the post Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. universe, as both are now playing in the NFL effective next Sunday.

Though Marsh entered the WR room teaming with prized returner Charlie Becker, who’s drawing his own NFL Draft hype before the April event. Marsh, however, showed he’s capable establishing himself as a red zone weapon. Plus can execute the back shoulder catches.

Nick Marsh Proving He’s More Than a One-Handed Monster

Cignetti unleashed Marsh outside of running routes too, showcasing his aggressive versatility.

Marsh became the motion man during a fourth-and-one scenario that saw the Hoosiers stay on the field. Except Marsh never ran a route. He threw his shoulders into a linebacker up the B-Gap instead, showing a rare bruising fullback side he brings.

Clearly, Marsh is rising as the new toast of Bloomington and an emerging fan favorite from the defending national champs. He’s set to become “a problem,” in a good way for the 2026 version of the Hoosiers.