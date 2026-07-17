Indiana Finally Gets Anticipated Final Answer on 5-Star Recruit

After months of battling to land one of the best players in the nation, Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti comes through again with an incredible achievement.

The Hoosiers have been in a recruiting battle for five-star standout wide receiver Monshun Sales. Indiana was going up against schools like Alabama, Texas, LSU, and Ohio State.

Ultimately, at the end of the day, the Hoosiers got their guy. Rivals college football reporter Hayes Fawcett reported that Sales has committed to Indiana.

Indiana Hoosiers Make History With Monshun Sales Committing

It’s a massive achievement for Indiana as they land the number two wide receiver and the number eight overall prospect in the 2027 class. This move means more than just what Sales will bring to the Hoosiers’ offense in the future. It’s historic.

Sales becomes the highest-ranked recruit in Indiana school history to commit there. Indiana has been putting together some great recruiting classes since Cignetti became head coach, but Sales gives him one of the most talented players he has ever brought to the program.

Last year, Sales finished his junior year with 37 catches for 794 yards and 9 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 receiver is also a track star, as he has run a 10.81-second 100-meter dash and a 21.4-second 200-meter dash.

Rivals has compared Sales to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

What This Means for Indiana Hoosiers Football in the Future

Cignetti has worked his magic again and got himself the best recruit he has ever landed. It’s an impressive feat for the head coach, who led Indiana to the national championship earlier in the calendar year.

This is just the beginning of the recruiting success he is about to have with the program. Rivals had Indiana’s recruiting class ranked 28th, but this kind of move will be enough to get them over the top and solidify them as one of the best in the nation.

Looking ahead to next season, Sales might be at a level similar to what Ohio State has with Jeremiah Smith or Alabama has with Ryan Williams. Those are receivers who stepped in right away and were the team’s best receivers in their freshman year.

Sales has those same kind of opportunities with Indiana to do the same. He’s got the size and speed to make him an elite wide receiver at the college level. From the stats, it’s clear that he can make the big plays down the field by using that blazing speed to beat defenders, while using his height to outjump small cornerbacks.

Indiana’s future just completely changed offensively and has something to look forward to. Now Cignetti just needs to make sure that his best recruit doesn’t back out of his commitment at the last second.