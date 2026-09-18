Indiana Hoosiers National Champion To Play For Ravens With Zay Flowers Injury

Elijah Sarratt was a pivotal piece of the Indiana Hoosiers’ recent college football national title.

His NFL career didn’t get off to as resounding a start, though, as he didn’t play for the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

That’s set to change in Week 2, though.

The Ravens have already confirmed Ja’Kobi Lane is out, and now Zay Flowers has been listed as doubtful on their injury report for Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

The #Ravens list WR Zay Flowers as doubtful. pic.twitter.com/pexbJN1coR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2026

Barring something unexpected, Sarratt is going to have to be ready to go for his NFL debut at wide receiver in Lamar Jackson’s offense.

Is Elijah Sarratt Playing?

While it’s not something that will be official until Sunday, it sure looks like Sarratt is going to have to play in Week 2.

The Ravens likely will start Rashod Bateman at one of the outside receiver spots. They also have Devontez Walker back from a groin injury and maybe the first option to start opposite Bateman.

The slot, normally a spot where Flowers shines, probably has to belong to some combination of LaJohntay Wester and Chris Moore.

And then there’s Sarratt. Given the dinged-up nature of this WR depth chart, it’d be odd if the Ravens didn’t have him active for Week 2.

Baltimore may not use Sarratt a ton, as they could lean into run-heavy packages with tight ends and more guys in the backfield.

But there’s a lot of unproven faces that’ll be suiting up at WR for Baltimore on Sunday, so having Sarratt’s high-end college experience seems like it’d be useful.

Elijah Sarratt College Career

Sarratt began his college career at the FCS level with St. Francis in Pennsylvania and was named an FCS All-American.

That earned him a transfer to James Madison, where Curt Cignetti was the head coach, and he had 82 catches for 1,191 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2023 season.

Cignetti left for IU, and Sarratt followed. In 2024, he had 53 grabs for 957 yards and eight touchdowns.

Then in the 2025 national title season, Sarratt snagged 65 passes for 830 yards and a nation-best 15 touchdowns.

His production was enough to earn him a selection by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 115 overall.

His college teammate, Omar Cooper, went in the first round to the Jets — although an injury is keeping Cooper out of action in Week 2 of this NFL season.

Sarratt worked his way up the college ladder and wasn’t drafted higher because he doesn’t have the most immense physical traits — but he was always productive, and maybe getting onto the active roster for the Ravens will be his first chance to prove to them that when he’s on the field, Sarratt has a strong tendency to make plays.