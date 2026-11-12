Indiana QB Grant Wilson is in 7th Season of College Football

The Indiana Hoosiers have a quarterback situation to figure out. Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson are both battling different ailments, and IU is running out of time to have its QB plan in place for this weekend and beyond.

But while Indiana figures that out, it seems like a good reason to appreciate Wilson’s college football career.

That’s because Wilson is currently in his seventh season of college football.

That’s certainly more than the four years of college sports that once felt so standard, or even the five seasons of football once considering a redshirt year.

Wilson has stuck it out for a long time, so let’s look at how he’s done it.

Grant Wilson 7 Seasons of College Football Career Timeline

Wilson grew up in Virginia and attended Yorktown High School. He graduated high school in the Class of 2020 — the COVID year.

His football ability first took him to Fordham in New York City.

Wilson redshirted his first season with the Rams and didn’t play a game.

In the 2021 season at Fordham, Wilson appeared in three games and completed six passes.

Wilson still didn’t play much in 2022, his third season at Fordham, getting into four games. He did throw three touchdowns that year.

He didn’t get his first college start until his fourth college season. Wilson transferred to Old Dominion and threw 17 touchdowns in 2023 while rushing for four more scores.

The timeline took a turn in 2024, Wilson’s fifth season (counting the initial redshirt year). Wilson was hurt and missed nine games due to injury.

He was able to remain eligible and transfer to Indiana ahead of the 2025 season, knowing all along he’d be buried on the depth chart behind Fernando Mendoza. In 2025, he threw one pass, a completion, and ran once.

Wilson is now back for 2026, again finding a way to be eligible. He threw a touchdown in the win over Howard.

Maybe most intriguing in Wilson’s usage this season: He was on the hands team when Northwestern attempted an onside kick on Sept. 25.

Grant Wilson College Degrees

Wilson has spent a lot of time in college, and he’s made the most of it.

He got his bachelor’s degree in finance while he was at Old Dominion.

Wilson is currently pursuing an MBA at Indiana’s Kelley School of Business.

And oh yeah, he could still prove to be crucial at QB at some point this season for the Hoosiers depending on Hoover’s health.