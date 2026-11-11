Kirk Cousins Sends Fiery Message to Indiana Legend Fernando Mendoza After Trade

Fans of the Indiana Hoosiers finally can watch the Las Vegas Raiders more closely. Vegas now hands the quarterback reins over to IU legend Fernando Mendoza following the blockbuster Kirk Cousins trade Tuesday.

Cousins, though, sent out one final message to Raiders nation. Including a fiery one to Mendoza himself.

Kirk Cousins Message to Fernando Mendoza, Raiders

Cousins took to his personal Instagram stories to leave a parting message to the silver and black. Plus tagged his now former teammate Mendoza in the post.

And he sent a succinct message to the latter.

“Go get ’em Fernando Mendoza!” Cousins said, while sharing a photo of him and Mendoza walking out together.

Indiana produced its first-ever top overall pick of the NFL Draft through Mendoza. He guided the Hoosiers to uncanny heights in his lone season in Bloomington. Mendoza took over a program with the most NCAA football losses and handed IU an undefeated season, culminating in the 2025 season national title. Mendoza also became the school’s first-ever Heisman Trophy winner.

Fernando Mendoza Indiana Football Highlights Resurface

Once word got out that Mendoza now has full QB reins in Sin City, the IU highlights showed up.

Fox College Football’s social media account went down memory lane by posting Mendoza’s epic performance versus Penn State. IU fans likely recall the critical back of the end zone catch that lifted IU to the road win.

But Fox wasn’t the only one posting past Mendoza reels. Underdog CFB also posted the epic game-winning throw Mendoza made to Omar Cooper Jr.

Meanwhile, Raiders general manager John Spytek raved about Mendoza taking the reins when addressing reporters.

“I just saw a kid that was hungry and willing to bet on himself and wanted a great opportunity to compete against the best. I think the Big Ten’s the best conference in football right now, and he showed exactly that, that he was that,” Spytek said.

Meanwhile Back at Indiana

Mendoza certainly sparked new intrigue for quarterbacks thanks to his rise at Indiana. Former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover landed in Bloomington in following Mendoza’s footsteps.

Furthermore, IU will be hosting two high-profile recruits including one expected to lead the Hoosiers’ future come 2028.

Four-star from Massachusetts and IU commit Lukas Prock will take in the huge Saturday showdown against USC. And he’s not the only QB who IU will gravitate towards. Rising four-star for the class of 2029 and the state of Indiana’s top-ranked prospect per Rivals Hunter McLaughlin is also stepping inside the Hoosiers’ home venue to watch IU take on the Trojans.

Those QBs can now visualize themselves adding to what Mendoza accomplished in his run at IU. Which has now officially led to Mendoza leading the Raiders moving forward.