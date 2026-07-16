Indiana Football May Be on the Verge of Its Biggest Recruiting Win Yet

Five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales is set to announce his college commitment on Thursday, and Indiana appears to have positioned itself for what could become the biggest recruiting victory of the Curt Cignetti era.

While national powers such as Texas and Alabama remain firmly in the mix, the latest intel from Peegs.com suggests the Hoosiers have done enough to enter commitment day as one of the favorites for the elite playmaker.

Matt Weaver of Peegs.com reported that Indiana’s emergence in this recruitment speaks volumes about the rapid transformation of the program under Cignetti.

“Three or four years ago, Indiana would have never made it to the final five with a prospect like Sales, let alone be perceived going into the final days as one of the favorites,” Weaver wrote. “That says a great deal about what Curt Cignetti and his staff have been able to do in a short amount of time.”

Curt Cignetti Has Indiana in Position for a Historic Commitment

Indiana has steadily built momentum throughout Sales’ recruitment thanks to a combination of on-field success, player development, and strong relationships.

According to Weaver, there isn’t a major box that the Hoosiers fail to check.

“If he is looking for a program that is winning and competing at the highest level, Indiana checks that box,” Weaver wrote. “If he is looking for player development at his position, Indiana checks the box. If he is looking for an offense where he will be featured, Indiana checks the box.”

Indiana’s coaching staff has also invested heavily in building relationships with Sales throughout the recruiting process, something that could prove critical as he prepares to announce his decision.

Can Indiana Beat Texas and Alabama to Land Sales?

One of the biggest questions entering the final stretch has centered around Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities.

Weaver noted that Cignetti has traditionally been cautious about allocating significant NIL resources toward high school prospects, preferring to save those investments for proven players in the transfer portal.

However, this recruitment appears to be different.

“The big question is, will Cignetti and IU pony up the necessary financial package to land Sales?” Weaver wrote. “Everything I am hearing is that they will, and that this is a recruitment where Cignetti is all in.”

Texas remains a serious contender entering the final hours and has made Indiana’s staff “nervous,” according to Weaver. Still, he believes the Hoosiers’ long-standing relationships with Sales and the familiarity he has developed with the coaching staff ultimately give Indiana the edge.

If that prediction proves accurate on Thursday, it would represent one of the most significant recruiting victories in modern Indiana football history. Landing a five-star prospect over programs like Texas and Alabama would further validate the momentum Cignetti has generated since arriving in Bloomington and send another strong message that the Hoosiers are becoming a legitimate destination for elite talent.

With commitment day now just hours away, all eyes will be on whether Indiana can finish the job. For now, the Hoosiers appear to have as much momentum as they’ve had at any point during Sales’ recruitment.