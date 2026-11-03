Ireland’s Kicking King to be Crowned Saturday at Northwestern

Tadhg Leader is aiming to turn Ireland into a kicking pipeline for the NFL.

Saints kicker Charlie Smyth has already made the leap, and the next generation of hopefuls will be on display at halftime of Saturday’s Iowa-Northwestern clash at Ryan Field.

Ireland’s Kicking King: The Road to Ryan Field was a nationwide search for the island’s best untapped kicking talent, open to athletes aged 16 to 24.

More than 1,000 athletes tried out, and the four finalists will face off during intermission of the college football game this weekend.

“Every kicker who walks out at Ryan Field started at a free tryout on a pitch somewhere in Ireland,” Leader, Founder of Leader Kicking, said in a press release. “A few months ago, most of them had never kicked an American football. On November 7, their families, their communities, and all of Ireland will be behind them.”

Ryan Sports Ventures, the sports investment arm of the Ryan family — which is the lead donor for Ryan Field and minority owner of the Bears — has partnered with Leader Kicking to build a program that raises awareness of the kicking talent being developed in Ireland.

The top 20 kickers competed at halftime of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between TCU and North Carolina on August 29 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, where Patrick Gaynor made a 61-yard kick.

The finalists have been training in Dublin leading into the finals.

Irish Kickers Dot Football Landscape

Leader has found an intriguing niche in Ireland, as there are more than 20 active kickers in the college and professional ranks that are products of his academy.

Smyth is 12-of-16 on field goals and perfect on 13 extra point attempts this season for New Orleans. Smyth, a teacher and Gaelic football goalkeeper from Mayobridge, Northern Ireland, took up American football just three years ago.

Leader Kicking alum Paddy McAteer of Indiana University had a notable performance on Saturday, nailing a 60-yard field goal game-tying field goal at the end of regulation to force overtime against Minnesota.

The Hoosiers ended up winning in overtime. McAteer had not kicked an American football until April of 2024, and is another example of the growing impact of Irish kickers on college football and the NFL.

Kicking Competition Will Be Turned Into Documentary

The kickers in the competition may be unknown now, but they could gain a level of attention beyond their play on the field.

A feature documentary has been following the competition since the tryouts. Storyman Studio, which has been nominated for an Emmy, will be producing it, with distribution led by Peter Hutton.



Sky Sports will carry the film in the U.K., and DAZN will carry it internationally. U.S. and Irish distribution is being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks.

The presenting partner of Ireland’s Kicking King is FM, a leader in commercial property insurance.

“At FM, we believe that hard work, resilience and a commitment to constant progress can help people accomplish big things,” Randy Hodge, chief operating officer of FM, said in a press release. “We’re proud to support this competition and celebrate the dedication these athletes have shown on their journey to Ryan Field.”