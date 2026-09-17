Is Calvin Russell Playing Tonight? When Syracuse Freshman Phenom is Coming Back From Injury

Calvin Russell’s Syracuse University football debut is closer than anyone would’ve thought.

When the Orange play on Thursday night against the University of Pittsburgh, Russell will be looming large as a soon-to-debut freshman phenom for SU.

The news that has come out all along about Russell has been remarkable as he works his way back from a torn Achilles at a way-above-average pace.

But that apparently is the type of athlete Russell is.

Is Calvin Russell Playing Tonight?

Russell isn’t playing on Thursday night against Pitt.

The Orange had started to wonder when exactly Russell would return, but it won’t be against the Panthers.

Syracuse will have to bounce back against Pitt after losing to Cal in ugly fashion a week earlier in a penalty-filled, turnover-heavy mess of a game.

When is Calvin Russell Coming Back?

The plan is for Russell to return to action on Oct. 3 against UConn.

That’s Syracuse’s next game following its matchup with Pitt and a bye on Saturday, Sept. 26.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported this on Thursday morning:

“Syracuse heralded freshman receiver/basketball player Calvin Russell is expected to debut for the Orange football team against UConn on Oct. 3. He’s not expected to play tonight against Pitt, but has been listed as questionable and was spotted in warm-ups last week.”

Thamel added this detail:

“Russell is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in late March. Russell is the No. 36 overall football recruit in 2026 Class and is the highest-rated football recruit in school history in the era of ESPN’s rankings.”

Thamel had actually been beaten to the punch on this information by Syracuse.com, which learned via head coach Fran Brown’s radio show earlier in the week that this was the plan.

“I know for sure he’ll be cleared in regard to playing the first game of October,” Brown said on Tuesday, via Syracuse.com. “Can’t wait to get him out there. In the same sense, you want to make sure he can protect himself.

According to Syracuse.com’s Javon Edmonds: “Russell must reach an 8% strength deficit in both legs in order to be medically cleared for contact. An 8% deficit would mean he’d be able to lift weights with at least 92% of his maximum potential with both calves. Brown said Russell tested at 12% on Tuesday.”

Russell tore his Achilles tendon on March 30, so a return on Oct. 3 would be just more than six months since the injury, for which he had surgery the next day.

“Calvin is Superman,” the head coach said earlier this summer. “When he’s ready to fly, we’ll put the cape on.”