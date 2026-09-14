Is Camden Brown Playing Tonight? Ex-Georgia State, Auburn WR in Tough Cowboys Spot

Camden Brown forced a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans to look him up this preseason.

Turns out, Brown is a wide receiver who spent three college seasons putting up very small numbers at SEC school Auburn University before transferring lower in the Division I ranks to Georgia State.

In 2025 at Georgia State, though, Brown made sure everyone noticed him.

He won Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors by catching 65 passes for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns.

While that wasn’t enough to get him drafted, he signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

He then made his mark immediately in the preseason. Brown caught three passes for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Cowboys’ preseason opener.

In that game, he looked like the dominant receiver from Georgia State, not the quiet receiver from Auburn.

It also raised the idea that Brown may have played his way into an active spot on the gameday roster.

At least in Week 1, though, it turns out not quite yet.

Is Camden Brown Playing Tonight?

Brown isn’t playing on Week 1 Sunday Night Football for the Cowboys against the Giants.

The Cowboys officially listed him as inactive 90 minutes before kickoff.

He was one of two inactive skill position players, along with running back Israel Abanikanda.

How Camden Brown Can Break Through

Brown is going to have to continue to work to prove that a receiver from Georgia State can play for the Cowboys.

The top of their depth chart is clearly stacked. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy form one of the NFL’s best top-three WR groups.

The Cowboys have five wideouts active in total on Sunday night, with Jonathan Mingo and Kavontae Turpin joining that trifecta. Turpin’s special teams skills ensure he’s active, and the big target Mingo has a much more impressive past pedigree, even if he hasn’t delivered on it in the NFL.

The fact that Brown is on the 53-man roster and not the practice squad is encouraging, though. There’s a path to him getting on the field sooner rather than later. It could take as little as one injury, or simply some struggles by Mingo, to get Brown out there.

In the meantime, he’s just going to have to put his head down and work.

One thing the Cowboys probably like about Brown is his college journey in general. Just because he’d had three nondescript seasons at Auburn, he didn’t give up. He found a new home and broke out.

Dallas might not have much time for Brown this season. But if he can stay persistent like he did at the college level, maybe he can still have a breakout coming down the road.