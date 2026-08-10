Arizona Running Back to Return for Fifth Season

In July 2026, a federal court injunction granted Class of 2022 athletes a waiver for a fifth year of college eligibility if they haven’t signed a pro contract and are 24 or younger.

This threw a wrench in the NCAA’s plans, and with less than a month before the college football season starts, it could create some roster chaos. While it may spell trouble for the NCAA, Arizona football could benefit drastically.

On Aug. 10, just 26 days before the Wildcats’ first game against Northern Arizona, Arizona Football announced that its 2025 leading rusher, Ismail Mahdi, and linebacker Max Harris are beginning to integrate back into team practice.

Ismail Mahdi Looks to Retake RB1

Arizona found itself back in the top half of the Big 12 last season after a poor 2024, thanks in part to Mahdi’s inclusion in the squad.

The Texas State transfer was excellent in the Sun Belt, rushing for 1,331 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023 and 991 yards in 2024, earning him multiple First-Team All-Sun Belt Honors.

Despite his numbers, he wasn’t a highly-touted transfer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He was listed as the 63rd-best running back in the transfer portal, per 247Sports. Even with the Wildcats’ deep running back room, he carved out the No. 1 option role and had the majority of carries.

With the drastic step up in competition last season, his numbers only decreased slightly, running for 859 yards and four touchdowns. His best outing came against Kansas State, where he led the team to a 23-17 victory with a season-high 189 yards.

While Arizona comes into the season as a Big 12 dark horse, it had questions at running back before Mahdi’s return. Kedrick Reescano, Mahdi’s backup last season, returned and looked to take over as RB1. In his two seasons at Arizona, the senior has rushed for 755 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Wildcats went out and poached Marshall transfer Antwan Roberts, the 39th overall running back in 247Sports’ transfer rankings. Roberts rushed for 512 yards and four touchdowns last season.

With a potential drop-off in talent at the tailback position, it is expected that Mahdi should retake his hold on the RB1 spot, given his year of experience in the Arizona system and familiarity with other offensive pieces.

Max Harris Adds Strength to Linebacker Core

Joining his offensive counterpart is Max Harris, a two-time teammate of Mahdi at Arizona and Texas State.

A starting linebacker last season, he should also return to a starting role this year. He combined for 78 total tackles in the 2025 season and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.

Both re-additions allow the Wildcats to bolster both sides of the ball with guys who showed a lot of promise and already understand the system.