Jake Dickert Sends Emotional Wake Forest Declaration After Taking Down No. 16 Louisville

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons delivered one of Saturday’s biggest upsets, taking down No. 16 Louisville 30-27 and giving coach Jake Dickert a moment to celebrate everything his program has been building. After the victory, Dickert delivered an emotional declaration that explained why the result meant so much to him and his players.

Wake Forest entered the matchup following a 33-20 loss to Miami, a game that tested its ability to finish against ranked competition. Rather than allowing that disappointment to linger, Dickert challenged his players to bring a tougher mentality into another demanding ACC matchup. The Demon Deacons answered by winning on the road. That defeat left Dickert looking for more than another respectable performance against a nationally recognized opponent.

The victory was anything but comfortable. Wake Forest committed 10 penalties, weathered Louisville’s second-half push and needed one final defensive stand. When the Cardinals lined up for a potential game-tying field goal in the closing seconds, Dallas Afalava blocked the attempt and sent the Wake Forest sideline into celebration.

“We talked about having a hard edge coming off the Miami game,” Dickert said via the ACC Network. “Our program is built in the dark. We train this way. Our guys kept believing. Great job by our coaches, great job by our players. Just really proud of our program right now. We came in to get this win. Confident we could get this dang game, and we pulled it out.”

Jake Dickert’s Wake Forest Program Delivers Its Answer

The phrase about building in the dark offered a glimpse into Dickert’s approach. Saturday’s win was not simply about upsetting a ranked opponent; it was about seeing the preparation and belief he demands produce a result when Wake Forest needed it most. His players had every opportunity to unravel, but they held on.

Wide receiver Carlos Hernandez helped power the offense with nine receptions for 194 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown from quarterback Gio Lopez. Running back Ty Clark III added 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns, giving the Demon Deacons enough firepower to match Louisville’s attack. Hernandez’s head coach also wants the college football world to understand he is one of the best in the game.

The win moved Wake Forest to 3-1 and provided a significant early-season ACC result. Next comes Stanford, with expectations rising around Dickert’s developing program. Dickert can still point to mistakes that need correcting, particularly the penalties, but the resilience he praised was impossible to miss.

The most important part of this win for Dickert actually wasn’t on the football field. When a reporter asked where his emotion was coming from, he didn’t hold back.

“Want me to be honest?” Dickert said. “My wife’s dad passed away a couple of weeks ago. And she’s there, and I’m not there for someone I love. Everyone thinks coaching is this perfect thing. My heart was with her today. She knows I love her. Honey, I love you. Thank you.”

After a difficult week, his players gave their coach a reason to speak with pride and the college football world another reason to watch Wake Forest.