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Javon Tracy Historic Night Breaks All Kinds of Minnesota Records

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Javon Tracy returns a punt for a touchdown for Minnesota.
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 03: Javon Tracy #11 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers returns a punt for a touchdown against the Eastern Illinois Panthers in the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium on September 03, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Javon Tracy decided to put together a season’s worth of highlights on opening night for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

It wasn’t the most high-profile clash, a matchup with Eastern Illinois, but Tracy doesn’t control the schedule. He controls what he does out on the field.

And on Thursday night, Tracy was the most dynamic player in the world of college football.

Tracy returned one punt for a touchdown, but he wasn’t done.

He then returned a second punt for a touchdown in a same game, one of the rarest feats in football.

Javon Tracy Punt Return TD Records

Pretty much everything about what Tracy did was historic.

He’s the first Minnesota player to ever return two punts for a touchdown in the same game.

He also tied Minnesota’s record for career punt return touchdowns. That record is two.

Tracy didn’t have one of these last year, but he just started the new season off with an incredible high note in the return game.

Who is Javon Tracy?

Tracy is a talented wide receiver in his second year at Minnesota.

He began his college career with three seasons at Miami (Ohio) in the Mid-American Conference.

After two games and no catches in his first year at Miami, Tracy had 22 grabs for 348 yards in 2023.

In 2024, he broke out in a big way with 57 catches for 818 yards and seven TDs.

That set up his transfer to Minnesota, and he had 37 catches for 454 yards and six touchdowns last year.

Tracy had never had a return touchdown at any level until these two came on Thursday night.

He’s the kind of guy with the explosive talent to eventually make a case for an NFL roster spot.

If he ever makes the league, Tracy’s big night to start the 2026 college football season will surely be part of the highlight tape his new fanbase finds.

For now, the Golden Gophers are quite happy to have Tracy on their side.

Javon Tracy’s Brother

Javon has an NFL pedigree to look up to.

His brother, Tyrone Tracy Jr., is a running back for the New York Giants.

They’re a football family. Their father, Tyrone Tracy Sr., is in the school hall of fame at Fort Hayes State, where he played on the gridiron. Kenny Tracy played football at Miami (Ohio), like his brother Javon.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Javon Tracy Historic Night Breaks All Kinds of Minnesota Records

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