JV Gibson Injury Update Arrives From Cincinnati After Scary Scene

The Cincinnati Bearcats’ college football game on Saturday had a long delay due to an injury to JV Gibson.

Trainers surrounded Gibson, and they had to bring out a back board to keep him stabilized as they took Gibson away from the field.

Cincinnati ended up losing the game narrowly to ranked Houston, 31-24, but thoughts after the game were on Gibson.

The Bearcats did provide an update on his status late Saturday.

JV Gibson Injury Update

Gibson had been hit hard by Houston safety Jordan Allen during the fourth quarter on Saturday while running a route toward the end zone.

The hit left Gibson motionless on the field, and flags were thrown as medical personnel rushed to check on Gibson.

The delay lasted 16 minutes, and Gibson’s parents got down to the field, as well. His father rode on the medical cart with him.

Gibson was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Cincinnati Athletics reported quickly that Gibson was “alert and moving all extremities.”

This is what Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said immediately after the game:

“Our personnel did an amazing job to get out there very quickly, they were right on top of JV. Ultimately, they got him in a good place there. He was moving all four extremities on command. They took him to the hospital for precautionary reasons, and obviously they got to do their CT scans and those type of things. I don’t have an update, but hopefully everything checks out great. I thought JV was playing awesome tonight and unfortunately that happened to him. Prayers go out to JV and his family, but it’s a blessing for him to move all four extremities. It’s always very scary, and scary for our team.”

Cincinnati provided one more update at 9:42 p.m. ET, saying that Gibson was traveling back with the team:

Wide receiver JV Gibson was discharged from Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center following evaluation and is traveling back to Cincinnati with the team tonight. — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 8, 2026

That’s as good of news as could’ve been hoped for.

Who is JV Gibson?

Gibson is a 6-foot-2 wide receiver for Cincinnati.

His college career began at Arkansas-Monticello, then he went to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, then to Oklahoma, before coming to Cincinnati for the first time this year.

He didn’t have a recruiting ranking out of high school but has made himself into a quality Division I football player.

Last year for the Sooners, he had 18 catches for 199 yards.

So far this season, Gibson has 39 catches for 515 yards and four scores — including five for 54 on Saturday.