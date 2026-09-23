Kamario Taylor Makes Program Legend ‘Excited’ About Mississippi State

Three games into his first full season as Mississippi State‘s starting quarterback, Kamario Taylor has already earned a stamp of approval from a program legend. Now Twelve years removed from leading the Bulldogs to an improbable run to the Orange Bowl, Dak Prescott is confident his alma mater has finally found its next great signal caller.

Prescott, now in the midst of his 11th NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys, showered Taylor with praise after watching the sophomore throw for four touchdowns and guide Mississippi State to a 41-34 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Dak Prescott is Excited About Watching Kamario Taylor at Mississippi State

“I love the mentality. I love the belief in himself and what he’s allowed Mississippi State to feel again. The excitement, I’m as excited about that program as I’ve ever been since I was playing,” said Prescott about the new life Taylor has brought to the Bulldogs.

Taylor has Mississippi State sitting at 3-0 and ranked at No. 24 by the Associated Press as they head into a pivotal matchup with No. 19 Missouri. He’s completed 68.3% of his passes for 832 yards with 11 touchdowns and only one pick. Taylor has also ran for 178 yards as well.

Taylor First Emerged When on the Field in 2025

And while Taylor’s strong play and the hot start for Mississippi State have been the talk of the SEC, he did show flashes of brilliance when under center last season. In 2025 as a true freshman, Taylor threw for 629 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in 11 games and two starts.

But as Taylor further establishes himself as a new star in the conference, Prescott’s legacy is secured. The four-time Pro Bowler who took the NFL by storm by being named the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 spent five years, including a redshirt season, at Mississippi State from 2011-15.

Prescott Became a Program Legend During His Time at Mississippi State

Prescott emerged in 2013, going 4-3 and throwing for 1,940 yards and rushing for 829 more in seven starts. He then took his game to another level in his first full season as Mississippi State’s QB1, tallying 3,449 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and also adding 986 yards on the ground and 14 more scores. The Bulldogs finished with 10 wins before falling in the Orange Bowl during Prescott’s breakout season.

The future second-team All-Pro in the NFL then capped off his time at Mississippi State with college highs of 3,793 passing yards 29 touchdown passes.

It remains to be seen how Taylor will finish the 2026 season, let alone his college career, although t’s hard to deny the similar parallels to Prescott as a Bulldog. The endorsement from Prescott now only adds to the pressure on Taylor to make Mississippi State national contenders again.