Kirk Herbstreit Shares Health Update on Lee Corso Before Week 2 of ‘College GameDay’

College football is back, and that means every Saturday morning ESPN’s “College GameDay” sets the stage for a full day of games.

However, following his retirement from the show after Week 1 of last year, it’s still taking some getting used to not seeing the legendary Lee Corso on the set every single week making his iconic headgear picks.

Corso, 91, remains heavily invested in the sport, though, and his good friend and current “GameDay” panelist Kirk Herbstreit spoke about a recent interaction with his longtime colleague.

Herbstreit Meets Up With Corso

The two have been inseparable throughout their years together on the show, and with Herbstreit recently in Florida, where Corso currently resides, they recently got to catch up.

“I was doing an appearance down in Orlando maybe two or three weeks ago, and he used to do this appearance for 25 years,” Herbstreit told Us Weekly. “It’s down right in his neck of the woods. He found out I was going to be down there and he asked if we could connect.

“By the time I landed, there he is,” he added. “We hugged, embraced. He was emotional because we haven’t seen each other in a while. When he cried, it made me cry. Because he’s my guy. We were able to hang out for probably 20 or 30 minutes and just kind of get caught up.”

Herbstreit Gives Health Update on Corso

In terms of Corso’s overall health, he’s doing quite well, according to Herbstreit. While he’s 91 and “going through some stuff,” his mind remains sharp.

“We’d all be lucky to have such cognitive thinking at 91. His eyes are sharp. He’s dialed in. He’s just going through some stuff that makes it tough on him,” Herbstreit said.

“But he knows about teams. He knows about players. He’s got opinions. I just sat there and listened and loved hearing him talk about that. He’s great. I told him that everybody loves him, everybody misses him. He feels that love, so it’s always good to see him.”