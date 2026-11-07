LaNorris Sellers Injury Update: Star QB Leaves South Carolina Matchup vs. Texas A&M

South Carolina is in the middle of a battle with Texas A&M, and the Gamecocks lost their star quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, in the second quarter.

Texas A&M stripped-sacked Sellers with 5:24 left in the second quarter, and he injured his ankle in the process.

Sellers left the field limping, assisted by trainers, and headed to the locker room shortly after being checked out in the medical tent.

Head coach Shane Beamer stopped by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony heading into the half and said he’s concerned about his starting quarterback.

“We’re concerned. He’s got an ankle right now,” Beamer said, via On3’s Thomas Goldkamp. “They’re taking an X-ray on it, I don’t know the results of that right now.”

Sellers completed 10 of 15 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown before leaving with his injury.

There does seem to be positive development for Sellers, as sports writer Davis Cloninger, covering the South Carolina game, wrote on X that Sellers is in full uniform and warming up for the second half.

“LaNorris Sellers in full uniform and warming up for the second half,” Cloninger wrote.

Sellers did indeed take the field when South Carolina retook the field for its first drive of the second half.

This article will be updated with more information.