‘College GameDay’ Under Fire as Hot Mic Leaks Explicit Lane Kiffin Message

It did not take long for Ole Miss fans to reveal their true feelings about LSU head coach Lane Kiffin during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” As Pat McAfee began his opening monologue in Oxford, fans could be heard chanting an explicit message about Kiffin as ESPN failed to cut the audio in time.

Fans chanted “F*** Lane Kiffin” which could be heard during the ESPN broadcast before “College GameDay” eventually cut the audio. It is just the first of many tense moments expected ahead of the LSU-Ole Miss game.

As for Kiffin, the LSU coach has attempted to put the pressure back on his former team during his return.

“I guess there’s real safety issues, and so there’s people that have a plan for that,” Kiffin noted ahead of the LSU-Ole Miss clash, per Yahoo Sports. “It is what it is. But I told the players today, you don’t have anything to worry about as far as attention on you all week and everything.

“There’s just going to be so much attention and hatred and everything on me, you just get to go play. And I said, really, the pressure is on them. We won seven games last year; they won 13.”

Here’s a look at the NSFW clip from “College GameDay.”



Morgan Freeman Is the ‘College GameDay’ Celebrity Guest Picker Ahead of LSU-Ole Miss Game

“College GameDay” will continue the weekly tradition of hosting a celebrity who offers their picks alongside McAfee, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and company. This week, ESPN secured an A-list guest as actor Morgan Freeman will serve as the celebrity guest picker ahead of LSU-Ole Miss.

Why did “College GameDay” select Freeman over other potential celebrity super fans? Freeman has ties to Ole Miss as an honorary alumnus and longtime supporter of the program.

“Well, obviously, I agreed to do it because I’m tied up with this lady who is an ex-professor at Ole Miss,” Freeman noted on “The Pat McAfee Show,” per Awful Announcing. “We’re intimate with what happens there.

“I have my own feelings about Ole Miss — the football and basketball. I’m looking forward to being there on Saturday, and I’m looking forward to this game. I promise you.”

Where Is the ‘College GameDay’ Next Location in Week 4?

ESPN has yet to announce where “College GameDay” will be next in Week 4. Some of the marquee games include Texas-Tennessee, Oklahoma-Georgia, Oregon-USC and Texas A&M-LSU.

Time will tell which school “College GameDay” selects, but smart money may be on Knoxville for the SEC showdown between Texas and Tennessee, barring a surprising upset.

No, Ella Langley Will Not Be the ‘College GameDay’ Celebrity Guest Picker

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding mentioned country music star Ella Langley earlier in the week. The singer may have been in Oxford, but Langley will not be the celebrity guest picker prior to the LSU-Ole Miss game.



“You got Ella Langley, ‘College GameDay,’ all this stuff,” Golding noted, per Fox News. “For me, it’s like high school homecoming for these dudes.

“Like, if you focus on the wrong (expletive), that homecoming dance ain’t very fun after you get your butt whipped on a Friday night.”