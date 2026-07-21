Colorful Lane Kiffin Biography Set to Hit Shelves Ahead Of LSU vs. Ole Miss Matchup

The Lane Kiffin saga is never-ending, and there’s almost always a new twist to it. The latest of those involves a book that is sure to add fuel to the fire of one of college football’s most anticipated matchups ahead of the 2026 season.

Just days before the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels, a matchup scheduled for Sept. 19 in Oxford, a brand-new biography on Kiffin by John Talty will be available for purchase. The book is titled Lane Being Lane: The Story of Lane Kiffin, College Football’s Agent of Chaos.

Sounds colorful, doesn’t it? Well, knowing Kiffin, that may be something of an understatement, and there’s sure to be a lot of entertaining content within this project.

New Lane Kiffin Biography Set To Be Released Just Days Before Heated Football Matchup Between LSU And Ole Miss

The book is classified as a biography, but in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Talty pointed to the idea that the product would be so much more than that. And it’s hard to think it would be anything less than what the author is saying here.

“College sports has undergone unbelievable transformation, especially in just the last six years, and the argument is no one has capitalized more on that change than Lane,” Talty explained to the outlet. “I think you can kind of track the evolution of football through Lane Kiffin.”

While there are already a number of reasons for tension between the Rebels and Tigers, with mixed opinions surrounding the manner in which Kiffin departed from Ole Miss, this is sure to make attitudes even more hostile.

And Talty will have a front-row seat to it all. The author has made sure of that much.

“I think it’s the most anticipated game of the (regular) season,” Talty said. “I’ve covered plenty of games in that state over the years, but I don’t know that I’ve ever seen or sensed a buzz as there is for this one, and it’s going to be fascinating. It’s going to be really interesting to see their reaction.”

Lane Kiffin’s Previous Comments In Vanity Fair Raised Previous Controversy

This is far from the only offseason development that has affected the attitude of Ole Miss fans toward Kiffin. The LSU head coach did a lot of explaining after several of his comments in an interview of his own with Vanity Fair earlier this year were deemed controversial.

Some viewed Kiffin as taking a shot at Ole Miss when he said the following regarding recruiting Black players, and how he had to deal with the stigma of Oxford’s history.

“‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,” Kiffin said. “That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge… It feels like there’s no segregation.”

After the backlash, Kiffin responded.

“I just hope (what I said) comes across as respectful to Ole Miss,” Kiffin said. “There are some things that I’m saying that are factual; they’re not shots.”

Many figures, including former Ole Miss and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, came to his defense afterward, noting some of the history Ole Miss had with its strong ties to the Confederacy.