College Football Analyst Sets Realistic Expectations for Lane Kiffin at LSU

There may not be a more anticipated head coaching debut in college football this upcoming season than the LSU Tigers‘ Lane Kiffin.

Last year, Kiffin caused quite a stir by bolting the Ole Miss Rebels for the Tigers job before the College Football Playoffs. Now he takes over a football program that has struggled in recent years with former head coach Brian Kelly and needs a chance.

Given Kiffin’s success, some people believe a turnaround could happen quickly for LSU. Some might be preaching patience with Kiffin.

ESPN Analyst Gives It to Fans Straight About Lane Kiffin Expectations

With SEC Media Day getting started, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg brought up the question on “Get Up”: What is considered a successful season for Kiffin and the Tigers? College football expert Paul Finebaum got honest about how fans should see them in 2026.

“I think ultimately it would be a failure if he doesn’t win a national championship,”Finebaum said. “But Greeny, I don’t think he has to do it this year. There’s so many moving parts and because of all the things that Jordan laid out, he has everything aligned perfectly. I think if he misses the championship this year, if he even if he misses the CFP, I don’t think you can write Lane Kiffin off because he is so good in the portal. He has to make the portal work from a chemistry standpoint. I think they’ll get to the CFP. But I think there’s more pressure on the coach we talked about a minute ago and Steve Sarkisian than there is Lane Kiffin this year.”

Kiffin has never had a losing record in his first year at any school he started at. He’s produced a 116-53 overall record in his 14-year college coaching career.

The Tigers are coming off a 7-6 season that saw Kelly get fired after eight games. They went on to lose their bowl game against the Houston Cougars by three points.

Lane Kiffin Faces Heavy Pressure Entering 2026 Season With LSU Tigers

Kiffin has done some great things with the Tigers in his first offseason with the program. ESPN ranked LSU as the 12th-best recruiting class in the nation, landing 10 commits in the top 300.

Things will not be easy for Kiffin starting his first season, as the Tigers have a tough schedule ahead of them. They have home games against the Clemson Tigers and Louisiana Tech. After that, a two-game run of SEC teams, facing off against his old team, the Rebels, and the Texas A&M Aggies.

The competition level in the SEC is only getting better, so it was imperative for Kiffin to have a great recruiting class. LSU can’t afford to fall behind the ranks of Georgia, Texas, and Alabama. Anything less than a playoff appearance will intensify the heat for Kiffin and start bringing up questions about his job after just one season.