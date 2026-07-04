LSU Hall of Famer Hands Lane Kiffin Unusual Prediction for 2026 Season

So far, Lane Kiffin has heard predictions ranging from outright fascination to downright skepticism for his first season at LSU.

Any analyst has their reservations about Kiffin’s strategy for the Tigers in 2026, especially after the offseason saw over 30 players exit via the portal, including nine offensive linemen and four starters. On the other hand, the ones needing a desperate out from the Brian Kelly era’s slump have sky-high, championship-level expectations for the former Ole Miss coach.

LSU legend and Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Alan Faneca sits somewhere in between.

“Excited, man,” Faneca told WAFB about his thoughts on Kiffin’s debut season.

Alan Faneca has High Hopes For Lane Kiffin, LSU

Although quite “unpredictable,” the Steelers legend feels Kiffin still has the hopes up high for restoring LSU to its championship glory.

“You know, when I think of Lane Kiffin’s teams in the past, I think of them as being exciting, and maybe a bit unpredictable, and not the norm, right? You’re not going to expect the norm when you see them. So, I’m really excited about seeing what that looks like at LSU with our arsenal and some of the new pieces that they’ve been able to pull in.”

“I think it’s really exciting to see what type of energy that football will bring to the Tigers’ stadium. The energy, those big plays, that exciting way of playing hasn’t been consistent in the last couple of years. So, I think our fan base is just going to eat it up.”

Faneca was the one to set the standard for the Tigers during his time as a blocker from 1994 to 1997, after all. He knows what elite SEC line play looks like—starting 36 straight games for LSU and winning the 1997 Jacobs Trophy after logging 210 pancake blocks and allowing just one sack as a senior under Gerry DiNardo.

Lane Kiffin and National Championships

The championship expectations have undoubtedly been following Kiffin ever since he set foot in Baton Rouge. But on paper, Kiffin has zero championships on his resume.

Of course, he has a few as an assistant coach at USC, and then at Alabama, but nothing as a head coach. He did lead the Ole Miss Rebels to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last season, but ditched them halfway through for a job at Louisiana. Meaning he has proven to build a championship-caliber design, but not led one himself.

His LSU switch was exactly because the Tigers have the muscle for it. He signed over 35 transfers, securing the No. 11-ranked transfer portal class in the nation, per 247 Sports. He single-handedly turned the offseason into an NFL-style free-agency frenzy, securing two of the most sought-after transfers this offseason in Sam Leavitt and Jordan Seaton.

Between his aggressive portal haul and a traditional high school class anchored by top-tier in-state defensive linemen like 5-stars Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson, Kiffin’s roster looks Playoff-ready.

It sends a clear, definitive statement that Kiffin has all the resources to weaponize his extremely talented staff and equally formidable roster needed to break through his personal glass ceiling.