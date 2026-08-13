Heisman Winner Jayden Daniels Takes Legal Action Against LSU

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is taking legal action to ensure his alma mater no longer benefits from its association with him.

“An attorney representing Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has informed LSU that it can no longer use his name, image and likeness, according to an Aug. 5 letter sent to Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Thursday morning.

Daniels played his final 2 seasons of college football at LSU, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2023. The beef with LSU seems to stem from the use of the No. 5 jersey Daniels wore when he was with the Tigers and is now worn by star sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett.

Pickett wore No. 3 as a freshman but opened training camp for the Tigers with the No. 5 jersey. It’s the 1st time someone for LSU has worn the No. 5 jersey — which is not retired — since Daniels left the program.

LSU has a new head coach in Lane Kiffin, who was hired away from Ole Miss after leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff and after LSU fired Brian Kelly midway through his 4th season and paying him a $54 million buyout.

Jayden Daniels: Very Unhappy Over Jersey Use

The statement from Daniels’ team indicates he is incensed over the use of his No. 5 jersey — much of it stemming from the fact that the previous Heisman Trophy winner at LSU, quarterback Joe Burrow, has not had his No. 9 jersey given to another player since he led the Tigers to an undefeated season and College Football Playoff national championship in 2019.

“Joe Burrow won a national championship, leading arguably the greatest team of all time to an undefeated season,” JaguarGator9 wrote on its official X account on Thursday morning. “Jayden Daniels went 3-5 against ranked opponents. You are no Joe Burrow.”

LSU went 10-3 in Daniels’ Heisman-winning season and finished the year with a win in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” Daniels’ spokesperson said in a prepared statement. “Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university. Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected. His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”

Daniels’ legal move may have already backfired — at least in terms of public perception.

Social Media Reacts to Jayden Daniels vs. LSU

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, may have underestimated the public reaction to his legal action vs. LSU — which comes off as incredibly petty to many people. And foolhardy to think his college career held a candle to Burrow’s.

“I say this in no form of disrespect to JD as a fellow Tiger,” former LSU football player Breiden Fehoko wrote on his official X account. “You not on the same level as Joey B.”

“He needs a better camp dawg, this can’t remotely be worth any amount of energy, focus and optics it’s going to create 3 weeks before the regular season starts man,” NFL influencer Carter Donnick wrote on X.

“Did he win a natty?” NFL reporter Clarence Hill Jr. wrote on X. “Come on, man.”