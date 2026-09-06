Jarvis Landry Has Clear Advice for LSU QB Sam Leavitt

The LSU Tigers made easy work of the Clemson Tigers in a 51-10 win on Sept. 5 at Tiger Stadium. Moreover, it was the first LSU game for Sam Leavitt, who transferred over the offseason from the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Leavitt went 16-for-28 on his pass attempts and threw for 230 passing yards along with one touchdown and one interception. Moreover, it was with his legs that he did the most damage to the Clemson defense.

LSU’s new QB carried the ball 12 times for 113 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns while averaging 9.4 yards per carry. Leavitt showed that he will be able to hurt opposing defenses with his arm and legs this season.

Nonetheless, former LSU wideout Jarvis Landry issued clear advice for Leavitt: Don’t fight for any extra yards at the risk of getting hurt.

“Sam Leavitt had a tremendous day on the ground,” Landry said in a Sept. 6 video from the “4th And South” YouTube channel. “I will say, though, my boy, we need you now, so be careful. Get down.

“I see a lot of Jaxson Dart in you, and I’m sure that’s the same thing Lane Kiffin and that coaching staff saw in you as well. But we need you for the season, my man. So get the first down and get down. But man, shout-out to Sam Leavitt.”

LSU QB Sam Leavitt Gets Strong Words After His Performance

Apart from the advice on getting down to avoid taking unnecessary hits, Landry praised what he saw from Leavitt’s game overall.

“I thought he had a phenomenal opening day for the Tigers,” Landry added. “He ran the football well. He threw the football well, outside of the interception early in the first quarter. I thought he handled it the right way. He stepped up. He still made throws later in the game.

“One thing that I’ll say about Sam Leavitt, and this is what I see and what I know, and I think this is what all LSU fans should be even more excited about: He ran the football so well that teams are going to have to respect that, and that’s going to open up the pass game. And when the pass game opens up, this guy, Sam Leavitt, I’ve seen him make throws. I’ve seen him trust his receivers in tight situations. I’m excited to see how that evolves.”

Jarvis Landry Excited About Lane Kiffin Era After One Game

Although it was one game against an unranked Clemson team, Landry sees the potential LSU has under head coach Lane Kiffin.

“It says a lot about 10 coaches following him from Ole Miss, uprooting their families to come and connect with a guy and build something special in Baton Rouge and I’m excited about this Lane Kiffin era,” Landry said. “Him standing on all toes, all 10 toes. It’s one of those things, man, where as an LSU fan, you just get excited, man.”

After the win over Clemson, Kiffin and his team will turn their attention to their Sept. 12 game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Nonetheless, the marquee game this month will be on Sept. 19 against Kiffin’s former team, the Ole Miss Rebels, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.