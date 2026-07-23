LSU Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin Addresses his Social Media Usage

The LSU Tigers made the decision to hire Lane Kiffin as their new head coach. Kiffin left Ole Miss before the College Football Playoff in order to head to Baton Rouge. He has some big expectations for how he will perform with his new program.

LSU decided to fire Brian Kelly after four seasons. The Tigers didn’t make the College Football Playoff or win the SEC in any of those seasons. Kiffin is now charged with turning a program around that hasn’t had success since winning the national title in 2019.

Kiffin has had a well-known presence on social media in recent years. That looks like it has come to an end based on his recent comments.

LSU Tigers Coach Lane Kiffin Claims He Has Deleted all Social Media

While speaking during SEC Media Day, Kiffin claims that he is completely off social media. Kiffin says it started out as a challenge from his son. However, it sounds like Kiffin has completely embraced not being on social media, which is something he would check often.

The Tigers are probably happy about this development. Kiffin would talk a lot of smack on social media, which some could perceive as a distraction. Of course, Kiffin has always been a brash coach. That is something that has been part of his personality for quite a while.

Heading into this season, Kiffin has a lot of pressure on him after the way he left Ole Miss. He understands that, and now he seems to be taking things seriously. The Tigers are going to have a tough schedule in 2026, so Kiffin wants to have all of his energy focused on that.

Kiffin did mention that he sold his house to current coach Ole Miss coach Pete Golding. He even joked that he checked in on him using the Ring camera that he had installed.

The Tigers Have a Monster Schedule in 2026

It won’t be easy for LSU to have a successful season. They have a brutally tough schedule this year. It starts right out of the gate in a game against Clemson, although they get that game at home. In the SEC portion of the schedule, they take on Alabama and Texas in consecutive weekends.

Sam Leavitt comes in from Arizona State as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He helped lead the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff in 2024, so he has experience leading teams in big games. He will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders in what could be his final collegiate season.

Kiffin will be feeling the pressure all year long, especially with the massive contract he signed. He is getting paid $91 million over the course of seven years. The LSU Tigers are expecting him to win championships, and anything less than that will be considered a failure.