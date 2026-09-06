Lsu head coach Lane Kiffin apparently could not resist.

LSU entered Saturday night’s season opener against Clemson surrounded by controversy over its attempt to add former NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. By halftime, the Tigers had created a considerably different conversation by dominating Clemson 31-3 in Kiffin’s first game as LSU’s head coach.

Even with a 28-point lead, Kiffin was not satisfied as he told ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

“We gotta play better in the second half,” Kiffin told ESPN’s Holly Rowe as he left the field. “We can’t give away something like the first turnover, man.”

Kiffin then looked toward the scoreboard and added that it “should be 38-0.”

Rowe thanked Kiffin and ended the interview, but the LSU coach appeared to look back toward the broadcast crew and could be heard making one more comment.

“It took everything in me not to say, ‘Imagine if we had pro players,’” Kiffin appeared to say.

Lane Kiffin Keeps LSU Controversy Alive

The timing made Kiffin’s remark particularly notable.

LSU had just produced a dominant first half without Wright or Harris. The Tigers outgained Clemson 336-54 through two quarters, controlled the ball for more than 18 minutes and held Clemson to just 2.2 yards per play.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt was especially dangerous on the ground, rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns before halftime. LSU also scored defensively when Ja’Keem Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown.

None of that stopped Kiffin from referencing the issue that dominated LSU’s entire week.

A Louisiana judge granted a preliminary injunction that cleared a legal path for Wright and Harris to potentially play college football again after both spent time with NFL organizations. The SEC has opposed allowing former professional players to return and has continued fighting the ruling.

LSU ultimately submitted a 103-player roster for Clemson, leaving two available spots while keeping Wright and Harris off the team for the opener. Both players remain enrolled, meaning the possibility of adding them later in the season has not disappeared.

Lane Kiffin Gives College Football Plenty to Discuss

The general college football audience probably will not universally appreciate Kiffin taking another shot at the controversy while LSU is already dismantling Clemson.

For the people who enjoy Kiffin’s personality, however, that is exactly the point.

Love him or hate him, Kiffin has never been particularly interested in delivering the safest answer available. The willingness to needle an opponent, a conference rule or an entire college football establishment has become as much a part of his public persona as his offensive reputation.

Saturday provided another example.

Kiffin looked at a 31-3 halftime lead and believed LSU should have been ahead 38-0. Then, moments after the interview appeared to be finished, he still found room to reference the two former professional players LSU spent the week fighting to potentially put on its roster.

It was classic Kiffin.

But there was still an entire second half to play.

LSU had done nearly everything Kiffin could have wanted through two quarters. His first job after delivering another quote certain to travel across college football was making sure the Tigers finished it.