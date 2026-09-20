Lane Kiffin’s Daughter, Landry Kiffin, Announces Personal News Amid LSU-Ole Miss Incident

Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry Kiffin, finds herself in the center of the LSU-Ole Miss rivalry for unfortunate reasons. Ahead of the LSU-Ole Miss game, Landry surprisingly revealed that she is still a student at Ole Miss despite her dad bolting the Rebels to become the LSU head coach.

Ahead of the SEC rivalry clash, Landry posted a social media video revealing that she had been subjected to hateful signs at some of the Ole Miss fraternity houses.

“I normally don’t respond to any hateful posts around game days, but this one actually hurts,” Landry noted in the social media video posted days before the LSU-Ole Miss game. “I’m still a student at Ole Miss. I’ve loved my time here and I love Ole Miss, so that’s what kind of makes this all even more upsetting.

“I opened my phone this morning to pictures of banners on houses around Oxford posted on different accounts saying really inappropriate things about me, and with somebody that I genuinely have never met in my life, which makes it even more frustrating to say the least.”

Landry may be an Ole Miss student, but she made it clear her allegiance is clearly with LSU by rocking a yellow Prada dress on gameday.

Landry Kiffin’s Boyfriend Is LSU Linebacker Whit Weeks

Landry is no stranger to the LSU-Ole Miss rivalry. Back in 2025, Lane’s daughter became front and center after her relationship with boyfriend Whit Weeks became public ahead of the Ole Miss-LSU game.

Now, Landry is still a student at Ole Miss while her boyfriend plays for her father at LSU. In other words, it is complicated.

Weeks before the start of the college football season, Landry took to social media to show her favorite defender some love.

“Heard he’s pretty good,” Landry noted in an August 16, Instagram post while sharing a photo of the couple at Tiger Stadium.

Lane Kiffin’s Daughter, Landry, Launched a New Clothing Brand Days Before the LSU-Ole Miss Game

As if it was not already an intense week, Landry is also launching a new clothing line called Fifth Year which focuses on making stylish women’s clothing with an eye towards fandom. The company offers different styles complete with the colors of LSU, Ole Miss and others.

“Launching Fifth Year has been a huge milestone for me and seeing how well people have responded to it after working on it for so long has made me so emotional,” Landry told Sport & State’s Mark Burns during a September 17, feature story.

“It can be hard seeing false things get posted on social media just to spread hate, especially during a week like this. I’m just trying to focus on the positive, enjoy the launch, and be excited for the weekend.”

Lane Kiffin Spoke With Georgia HC Kirby Smart and Ex-LSU Coach Brian Kelly About Whit Weeks Dating His Daughter, Landry

It appears Lane and Landry’s boyfriend, Whit, are on good terms. Yet, the LSU coach admitted that he did do some research on the LSU linebacker before giving his approval.

This included talking to then LSU coach Brian Kelly as well as Georgia’s Kirby Smart when they started dating.

“I gotta do some research, you know?” Lane told “SEC Now” in July, per On3. “(Kelly was) like, ‘I tell you what, if there was ever a player that I’d want to date my daughter, that’s who it is.’

“So I did some background through coaches to research him. Kind of like getting ready for the draft.”