LSU Tigers Coach Lane Kiffin Defends Taking NFL Players

The LSU Tigers have once again become the center of a debate in college football. For head coach Lane Kiffin, that is nothing new. He created a lot of controversy a year ago when he tried to coach Ole Miss during the College Football Playoff.

Before even coaching a game for LSU, Kiffin has already ignited a firestorm around him. Kiffin has already gotten a commitment from a player who signed an NFL contract. He’s trying to land more, as well. Kiffin has now tried to defend his actions.

LSU Tigers’ Lane Kiffin Fires Back at Critics

While discussing adding former Notre Dame player Junior Tuihalamaka, Kiffin had some choice words for critics.

“Every coach has their own opinion, and it’s easy to say that you wouldn’t take somebody on the field that late when you can’t. If you can’t get him in for admissions, then I would probably say the same thing.”

Kiffin is not apologizing for trying to add talent to his team. He thinks he is just doing it within the confines of how the rules are now set up. However, the SEC might not let him do that. The SEC is thinking about making it illegal to take former NFL players.

As of now, Kiffin has just one player who was actually in an NFL camp. He is working to add some others, but that SEC rule might be passed before he is able to land a commitment. Right now, LSU is ranked 11th in the AP Poll, and that’s with the roster as currently constructed.

The polls could change if more schools end up adding former NFL players in the next week or so. That could affect the polls more than any games that happen in Week 1. Kiffin has put a very large spotlight on the LSU Tigers for this season, though.

LSU Has Too Tough of a Schedule to be Making Waves

Kiffin continues to make waves for a school that is looking to be in the national championship hunt. However, the Tigers have too hard of a schedule to really compete for a title. They have to play Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee this season.

All of those games add up to the Tigers having the 11th-toughest schedule in the country. However, the expectations continue to rise the more that LSU is in the news. Kiffin has never shied away from making headlines, but fans will go out of their way to root against LSU now.

Sam Leavitt comes in as a transfer from Arizona State to lead the team at the quarterback position. If he can navigate this schedule, he will be in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Last season, he had just 1,628 passing yards and 10 touchdowns after only playing seven games.

Leavitt has to be a lot better for Kiffin to escape the wrath of fans from all fanbases in college football.