Lane Kiffin Will Get Hammered at LSU Without One Achievement, Says Urban Meyer

Lane Kiffin’s switch to LSU completely shattered the SEC, and a blockbuster move of that magnitude instantly puts him in a high-stakes pressure cooker to live up to the exact same expectations that ultimately doomed Brian Kelly: winning a National Championship.

One of the primary reasons behind Kelly’s massive failure at LSU was the Tigers‘ fans running out of patience waiting for another National Championship. That is also the main reason why Kiffin was brought in.

Although Kiffin has zero national championships on his resume, the new Tigers head coach did lead the Ole Miss Rebels to reach the College Football Playoffs for the first time ever in program history last season. He made the LSU switch before they could see it through to the end, though.

Expecting another Playoff run and National Championship to stretch the expectations a bit far is simply the price of admission for Kiffin.

Urban Meyer on Lane Kiffin’s Year 1: National Championship or Bust

Urban Meyer, however, believes that anything less than a National Championship is going to get Kiffin “hammered.”

“The reason I bring up Lane Kiffin is, is it national championship or bust?” Meyer said on The Triple Option.

“Because if it’s anything less, he’s going to get hammered. … He doesn’t have to win it, but he’s got to be within a swing of it.”

In other words, a deep Playoff run is the least that Kiffin needs in his debut season.

That said, Meyer also placed Kiffin on his list of head coaches he’s most excited to watch out for in the 2026 season. For most college head coaches, a Playoff run might be a pipe dream because Year 1 is where they essentially rebuild their roster.

But when it comes to Kiffin, he actually already has all the resources he needs to reach the National Championship.

Wishful Thinking or Realistic?

The ace of every system Kiffin’s ever run is his quarterback. For LSU, Sam Leavitt looks every bit like the wildcard Kiffin needs to put the SEC on a blast.

Leavitt has the exact mobility and arm talent needed to run Kiffin’s high-tempo offense at maximum efficiency, as he proved with Arizona State last season.

Plus, Kiffin also has the deep, talent-rich locker room he needs besides Leavitt to have a one- or two-loss season.

Kiffin went right into attack mode the moment he put on the Tigers HC cap and drew up a plan to weaponize every talent he has. He made an absurdly explosive backfield with Caden Durham and Harlem Berry, both of whom got invaluable SEC reps last season.

To make things scarier, Kiffin went into the transfer portal and plucked dynamic pieces like Utah’s Raycine Guillory and Wisconsin’s Dilin Jones.

Since Kiffin loves to stretch defenses vertically, he completely overhauled the wideout room via the portal to match his high-tempo system.

The Tigers landed Eugene “Tre” Wilson III and added pure volume and elite route-running by bringing in Jayce Brown and Winston Watkins Jr., who actually followed Kiffin from Ole Miss.

And that’s just the offensive side of things. Kiffin focused just as much on defense by retaining LB Whit Weeks to anchor the middle of the field after proving he’s an absolute tackling machine.

Up front, they brought in former Clemson DT Stephiylan Green to plug up the run alongside rising star Dominick McKinley.

If this well-oiled machine misses the postseason, Kiffin will be left holding the bag for a massive underachievement.