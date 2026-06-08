LSU Tigers Finish as Weekend’s Big Winner After Lane Kiffin Lands 5-Star Commit

The LSU Tigers sent out a clear message Sunday that they’re hitting their stride to snatch back the No. 1 recruiting Class rank from Texas A&M.

Lane Kiffin’s recruiting efforts at LSU have sent waves all over college football ever since he took over the Tigers‘ head coaching position after leaving Ole Miss.

The latest one came on Sunday, June 7, as Kiffin got the 5th commit for his Class of 2027 in edge rusher KJ Green. Green, a 5-star Stephenson product, ranks as the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2027 high school recruiting class, as well as the No. 2 EDGE and the No. 2 player out of the state of Georgia.

Green’s official announcement came via Instagram, moments after wrapping up his official visit to the Boot.

KJ Green’s Commitment Gives an Edge to Lane Kiffin’s Class

KJ Green’s commitment gives Lane Kiffin’s class a major edge, both figuratively and literally.

Last week, the Tigers were left with a massive hole in their defensive front after five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant decommitted and flipped to the Miami Hurricanes.

But Kiffin’s staff didn’t blink. Having quietly kept their foot on the gas with Green all spring, the Tigers reaped the rewards Sunday, landing a premier Georgia weapon to instantly stabilize the gap.

More than that, Green is much more than simply Bryant’s replacement. His junior tape is pure chaos—raking in 129 tackles, a staggering 40 tackles for loss (TFL), and 18 sacks, alongside being the 5-AAA Defensive Player of the Year.

With his commitment, Green becomes the 5th blue-chip and 6th overall commit for the Tigers. So far, Kiffin’s Class of 2027 consists of 5-star TE Ahmad Hudson, 4-star QB Peyton Hudson, 4-star ATH Bryalon Calais, 4-star WR Ah’Mari Stevens, 3-star RB Brennen Lacey, and, of course, their latest addition, Green.

Before Green’s commit, the Tigers ranked outside of the Top 50 in the 247Sports Composite of the Class of 2027. Post-commit, their rankings surged, as LSU now sits at No. 50. A really long way to go for No.1, a pipeline even at this point, but the efforts are still coming in full force from Baton Rouge.

Kiffin and Staff Still Can’t Rest

With just two weekends remaining before the recruiting momentum hits a wall in July, Kiffin and his staff remain on high alert. They can’t afford to take their foot off the gas just yet.

With the recruiting world officially in a highly volatile period where they could lose another one of their blue-chip prospects just as easily to other schools, their prime focus remains getting in as many other commits as they can, either through OVs or by flipping them from other schools.

Because total commitment volume heavily dictates early class rankings, LSU’s front office remains under intense structural pressure at No. 50 to expand the board and stack blue-chip depth before fall camps open in August.

More than simply focusing on bringing in more talent, the staff also needs to actively defend the commits they already have from other schools to avoid another Bryant-like situation. The Death Valley will now shift its focus to its next recruiting weekend, where they will most likely expect more commits to roll in.