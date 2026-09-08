Lane Kiffin’s Leaked Halftime Speech to LSU Players Goes Viral

The Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge began Saturday night when the LSU Tigers faced the Clemson Tigers in primetime.

LSU turned the ball over on its very first possession, which led to a Clemson field goal to open the scoring. However, it was all LSU from that point on.

Kiffin’s Viral Halftime Speech

LSU entered halftime with a 31-3 lead, and on Monday, a leaked video of Kiffin speaking to his team during the break surfaced on social media. As expected, it quickly went viral as Kiffin ripped into his players despite holding a 28-point lead.

“Alright guys we started here seven, eight months ago whatever it was. We asked you to work really hard. We asked you to come back to work again and again and again,” Kiffin was heard saying in the video. “Do you feel good about what happened? Who gives a [explicit] what happened. That’s what’s supposed to happen. Ain’t no [explicit] celebrations for that.

“They’re [explicit] soft… We’ve got to show them again! It doesn’t matter what plays they run, it doesn’t matter what they do on offense… I don’t give a [explicit]! You send them a [explicit] message of who’s on their schedule! They have to play you. And don’t think we’re letting up late.”

Check it out:

LSU went on to win the game 51-10, led by a dominant performance on both sides of the ball and a standout showing from quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Fans React on Social Media

Most college football fans had a similar reaction to Kiffin’s leaked speech, and it was pretty simple: Why is someone from the team leaking a video from the locker room during the game?

“I mean that person is getting fired, right? lol” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Greatest halftime speech I have ever heard.”

Another person wrote, “I love the speech but the buddy who leaked this needs to be fired.”

“Absolutely ridiculous this got leaked by one of their own staff members,” one more fan commented.