Lane Kiffin Reveals Why He Loved Ole Miss and Still Took LSU Job

If there’s something Lane Kiffin is extremely familiar with, it’s smooth talking and ugly breakups with previous programs.

Tennessee is probably the second most heated one, but there’s also USC’s infamous tarmac, a 45-minute meltdown in a messy Oakland Raiders NFL exit, Saban relieving him as OC just a week before the National Championship at Alabama.

Still nothing tops the arch-villain narrative that’s been brewing in Oxford ever since he ditched the program right before their first-ever Playoff appearance, forcing then-DC Pete Golding to step up as head coach.

Kiffin would make that choice again, without the blink of an eye, though.

Lane Kiffin Confident He Made a Right Choice

That’s what he told SEC Network’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee.

Kiffin refuses to frame his exit as a betrayal, insisting that “two things can be right at the same time”—that he could genuinely love Ole Miss while simultaneously switching to the LSU job.

“It was the right decision to take the job,” Kiffin said. “There is never a minute, second in the day that I’m at LSU that I don’t feel the power of LSU. That I don’t feel the magnitude of LSU.”

“You have a new circumstance, you have a new decision come up and you take a different job. You didn’t go against things you said, values and principles, or anything. Two things can be right and be true at the exact same time,” he added.

“These two things can be right. I could have loved Oxford and loved Ole Miss and truly mean that I needed it more than it needed me. And, I could have taken a new job. This doesn’t mean that didn’t happen.”

But that’s not it.

Lane Kiffin Says He Felt ‘Miserable’ at Ole Miss

The real reason Kiffin loves his job is because of all the pressure that comes with it. At Ole Miss, he was “miserable” because of the lack of the same pressure he’s feeling in Baton Rouge.

“We all know at LSU, [the expectation level] is as high as anywhere in any sport of any program. It’s uncomfortable for a lot of people. I like that.”

“At Ole Miss, you can go 7-5, have 7-5 seasons, you’re good. They won’t even complain in the offseason. It’ll still be great,” he said.

“If I’m 7-5, I’m miserable. I don’t care where I am. I don’t care if the fans are mad or not. I’m miserable myself. So that didn’t appeal to me to stay somewhere because of that lower expectation of a program.”

Ole Miss might not be feeling the pressure as much as LSU this season because of their recent Playoff appearance, and also because they return arguably the best quarterback in the country.

The Tigers fans, on the other hand, want nothing less than a Playoff appearance in Kiffin’s debut season coming off the Brian Kelly era. Every LSU coach before Kelly led the Tigers to a National Championship. Kelly couldn’t, and Kiffin’s already feeling the impatience in the air.