Lane Kiffin Responds To LSU Legend’s Call To Return To Baton Rouge

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has issued a response to recent social media comments by former Tigers legend,Tyrann Mathieu. The former NFL safety, who had a storied career in Baton Rouge, is better known as “The Honey Badger”.

“Can I return back to college football?” Mathieu asked via X. “I only played 2 seasons, should have 2 more eligibility years left…. Can you find me a judge in Louisiana who can see to it that Honey Badger gets to finish his last 2 years of college football? Who’s going to say no ?????”

Lane Kiffin responded to Mathieu when he joined the In The Bayou podcast, in a joking manner, of course. Unless Mathieu is brought back in coaching or some type of staff role at LSU, we likely won’t see him back in the fold.

Lane Kiffin Responds To Tyrann Mathieu’s Social Media Post

Mathieu’s original tweet was in response to the whole Brendan Sorsby saga, which has since concluded with the former Texas Tech quarterback entering the NFL’s supplemental draft after an embarrassing news cycle.

Kiffin seemed to unseriously welcome him back, but that’s nothing more than a pipe dream because of the circumstances. Mathieu’s football career is long behind him as a retired NFL player.

“The game’s got a lot of tempo now, so we gotta get you some conditioning,” Kiffin said to Mathieu after his suggestion of wanting to play . “We know the playmaking is there, we know the ability to cover, I don’t worry about any of that, but the game’s fast now.

This topic was far from the only one Kiffin and Mathieu covered, though.

Lane Kiffin Makes Bold Statement About LSU’s National Championship Chances

Kiffin is known for his bold comments, and he didn’t shy away in this interview in perfect character.

“I don’t know how fast it’s going to happen, but we’re going to win a national championship,” he said. “We’re going to have the teams and the roster back to the way they were playing when they were great. I don’t know how fast. It might not be today, but it’s going to happen.”

While some may view Kiffin as jumping the gun, as he’s not yet coached a single game for LSU, winning a national title and appearing in the game regularly is exactly the LSU standard. And the Tigers are starving to get back to that stage after not reaching a national championship game since 2019. After the disappointment that the Brian Kelly era brought, LSU fans have a lot of reason for optimism with what Kiffin brings to the table. He built a much less prestigious program at Ole Miss into a legitimate national title contender during his tenure in Oxford, and it is easy to argue that the Rebels would indeed have made it to that stage earlier this year if Ole Miss had let Kiffin coach through the remainder of the playoff.

Despite the controversial figure Kiffin has become at Ole Miss, this decision is likely to haunt the Rebs for a long time.

In addition to the success he produced there, Kiffin has also earned the title of the “Transfer Portal King” because of some of the big-name pickups he’s gotten out of the portal, including new Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt.