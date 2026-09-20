Lane Kiffin Admits LSU Failed at Major Priority in Nightmare First Half vs. Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin’s highly anticipated return to Oxford could hardly have started worse.

No. 7 LSU entered halftime trailing No. 8 Ole Miss 24-7 on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with the Rebels controlling most of the opening two quarters. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss repeatedly caused problems for Kiffin’s defense, helping the Rebels build a 17-point advantage before the break.

For Kiffin, that was particularly frustrating because slowing Chambliss was supposed to be one of LSU’s biggest priorities coming into the game.

“We got a little bit of momentum there on that drive. Sam made a big play. Obviously, Trinidad is making a bunch of plays,” Kiffin said at halftime. “We’ve got to do a better job containing him, which was the whole game plan against him. We’ve got another half. We’ve got to go in and regroup.”

Lane Kiffin Admits LSU Hasn’t Executed Its Plan

The phrase “which was the whole game plan against him” says just about everything regarding LSU’s first-half frustration.

Chambliss helped Ole Miss grab control early, leading a 78-yard touchdown drive that ended with Kewan Lacy’s 5-yard rushing score. He later connected with Traylon Ray for a 21-yard touchdown to stretch the Rebels’ advantage to 17-0. Even after LSU finally generated some momentum late in the half, Chambliss answered again before Kiffin’s team could reach the locker room.

LSU cut the deficit to 17-7 when Dillin Jones scored from 2 yards out with less than two minutes remaining. That could have given the Tigers a manageable 10-point halftime deficit and some much-needed momentum. Instead, Chambliss drove Ole Miss back down the field and found Deuce Alexander for a 20-yard touchdown in the closing seconds, sending the Rebels into halftime up 24-7.

LSU Needs Dramatic Second-Half Response in Oxford

The circumstances make the deficit sting even more for Kiffin. Saturday marked his return to Oxford after leaving Ole Miss for LSU, turning an already important SEC matchup into one of the most emotional games of the young college football season. Kiffin knew exactly what kind of environment LSU would encounter, and his defense knew exactly which player it could not allow to take over. Through two quarters, neither preparation nor familiarity had been enough.

There is still another half to play, as Kiffin emphasized, and LSU already showed it could generate offense late in the second quarter. The Tigers now need that brief momentum to turn into something much bigger. Because if LSU cannot find an answer for Chambliss quickly, Kiffin’s return to Oxford could become memorable for all the wrong reasons.