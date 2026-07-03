Lane Kiffin, LSU Receive Warning From Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss

T

he college football season is just a few months away, and one of the biggest storylines will be how Lane Kiffin fares in his first year as head coach of the LSU Tigers.

Kiffin made the surprising decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU following the regular season despite leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff — a move that angered many in Oxford, Mississippi.

Despite Kiffin’s departure, Ole Miss won two College Football Playoff games and reached the semifinals under Pete Golding, who took over as the Rebels’ full-time head coach after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Kiffin brought several players and coaches with him to Baton Rouge, but one of Ole Miss’ biggest stars stayed put: quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Chambliss Calls Ole Miss-LSU a Rivalry

Chambliss sent a warning to LSU ahead of the teams’ Sept. 19 matchup in Oxford.

The Rebels quarterback said LSU is the opponent he’s most looking forward to facing, citing Kiffin, former Ole Miss assistants now on LSU’s staff, and several former teammates who transferred to Baton Rouge. He also believes the matchup has become a “heated rivalry.”

“Louisiana State University,” Chambliss responded when asked which opponent he’s most excited to play.

“There’s some bad blood, you could say, with LSU and Ole Miss now.”

“Lane Kiffin is at LSU now, [Charlie] Weis is at LSU now, and some of our former players that were on the team last year are at LSU. It’s starting to be a pretty heated rivalry now.”

NEW: Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss to @whalexander_ on the one game he’s looking forward to most👀 “Louisiana State University.” Chambliss added: “Lane Kiffin is at LSU now, Weis is at LSU now, and some of our former players that were on the team last year are at LSU. It’s… pic.twitter.com/hMsk7qLLUp — On3 (@On3) July 2, 2026

Kiffin and Chambliss’ Relationship

It’s fair to say there’s still plenty of respect between Kiffin and Chambliss, but there’s also no love lost.

Kiffin played an integral role in putting Chambliss on the map, giving him a legitimate opportunity to become an SEC quarterback after spending four years at the Division II level.

“No bad blood between me and Kiff,” Chambliss said last week. “Super grateful he gave me the opportunity to come to Ole Miss and play in his system.”

He added that his loyalty to Ole Miss is what made him stay put and not follow Kiffin and Weis to LSU.

“If you know me, you know i’m a loyal person,” Chambliss added. “I committed to Ole Miss because it felt like home there. Even though Coach Weis gave me the opportunity, it’s a relationship I couldn’t throw away.”