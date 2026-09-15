LSU’s Lane Kiffin Drops Honest Thoughts on Ole Miss Return in Week 3

Lane Kiffin is already bracing for impact.

When asked about his return to Oxford this Saturday—months after ditching Ole Miss right before their playoff run—the LSU head coach didn’t sugarcoat the climate waiting for him.

“I guess there’s real safety issues, and so there’s people that have a plan for that. It is what it is,” Kiffin said Sept. 14.

It’s vintage Kiffin theater. The last time a hostile SEC fan base welcomed him back under similar circumstances in 2021, Knoxville erupted into a monsoon of mustard bottles and golf balls. Oxford is expected to dial that exact same energy up to an 11 this weekend.

Lane Kiffin Shifting the LSU vs. Ole Miss Focus to Players

Instead of ducking the noise, Kiffin is using it as a shield for his locker room.

“But I told the players today, you don’t have anything to worry about as far as attention on you all week and everything. There’s just going to be so much attention and hatred and everything on me, you just get to go play. And I said, really, the pressure is on them. We won seven games last year; they won 13,” Kiffin said.

But that was in the Brian Kelly era, and Ole Miss’s 13 regular-season wins came under Kiffin. It was with guys like Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, the players he recruited and built an offense around. And the same players he will design his Tigers’ offense against this season.

Both teams roll into Week 3 sitting at 2-0, but the subtext of this top-10 collision completely overshadows a standard early-season slate. While Kiffin tries to funnel all the incoming chaos onto his own shoulders, the Tigers‘ transition under his offensive mastermind scheme is about to face its ultimate stress test against a locked-in Ole Miss squad.

“In games there’s winners and losers, but sometimes in decisions and things that go on, there’s not always a winner and a loser,” Kiffin said.

Lane Kiffin’s Familiarity an Advantage?

“This is the first time in the last 64 years that both teams are in the top 10 (for an Ole Miss-LSU game). So that says to me it’s the most relevant matchup of these two teams in 64 years. So, I think that’s a really neat thing that we were able to be part of building a program there that Pete’s doing a great job of continuing it.”

Sure, Kiffin knows the ins and outs of Golding’s defensive background since they worked side-by-side until a few months ago. But Golding isn’t just running a coordinator’s scheme anymore—he’s running the whole show.

Saturday will show how much his system has evolved away from Kiffin’s shadow.

Kiffin also reminded everyone how the pressure of hostile environments pushes him not to fold. Like he pulled one off over Tennessee in 2021 as Ole Miss’s head coach.

“To say I do well with it, I think teams over time, just like going into Tennessee and playing, have done well,” Kiffin said.

“I also think those kids choose us. They know what they’re choosing. … They know what they’re getting into. We are who we are.”