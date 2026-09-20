Lane Kiffin’s Postgame Interaction With Pete Golding Has Fans Talking

It’s no surprise there was a massive security details on hand for Saturday’s game between LSU and Ole Miss in Oxford.

Lane Kiffin was Public Enemy No. 1 heading into the game after the way he left the Ole Miss program back in November right before the College Football Playoff to jump ship to LSU.

There was legitimate concern for Kiffin’s safety given the heat he was taking leading up to the game. So when the final whistle blew and the Rebels were celebrating a 32-24 victory, all eyes were on Kiffin as he made his way toward Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding for their postgame handshake.

Fans React to Lane Kiffin-Pete Golding Postgame Handshake

Regardless of the outcome, many fans wondered what the postgame interaction would be between Kiffin and Golding.

Though the ESPN broadcast didn’t show it on television, the network did post video of their postgame embrace on social media.

The two met on the field, shook hands, and shared a brief hug before Kiffin was ushered off the field by a throng of police officers. Though it was a quick embrace, fans had some pretty strong reactions to Kiffin and Golding’s exchange.

“Dear Ole Miss, Thank you! Sincerely, Every decent person in America,” one fan celebrated.

“The ULTIMATE walk of shame,” another fan exclaimed.

“That walk of shame looks brutal,” a third fan noted.

“One of the rare times I’ve actually seen the officers needed 😅. What an environment!” one user replied.

“KARMA!” another user rejoiced.

“That’s crazy 😳😳😳 sooooo much security!” remarked another user.

“Bro walked out of Oxford like he was escaping a heist,” one fan wrote.

“Being escorted out like a little b boy,” another fan quipped.

Pete Golding Sounds Off on Relationship With Lane Kiffin

Many assumed heading into Saturday’s game there was plenty of bad blood between Golding and Kiffin given how the latter abruptly left the program high and dry.

However, during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Golding explained that he and Kiffin are actually on good terms, regardless of how each team’s fanbase views the other.

“I really appreciate how [Kiffin] treated me and my family throughout the process,” Golding said. “We became really good friends. There’s things professionally, in every profession, that you don’t respect, and probably the same thing that he doesn’t about me at times. But I don’t hide it from him. I’ll call him and tell him.

“It ain’t no beef between us that everybody tries to make. Everybody’s got business decisions every January. Coaches do, players do, in the business we’re in. And they’re going to do what’s best for them and their family. I ain’t got to agree with it, and I ain’t got to disagree with it. I ain’t here to judge him. I wouldn’t be standing in front of you without him.”