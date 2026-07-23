Lane Kiffin Reveals Major Difference Between LSU and Ole Miss

One of the biggest storylines heading into the upcoming college football season will certainly come out of Baton Rouge as Lane Kiffin enters his first year as LSU Tigers head coach.

He spoke at SEC Media Days on Thursday and revealed the major difference separating LSU and Ole Miss after experiencing both programs: recruiting.

Kiffin Explains LSU’s Recruiting Advantage

Kiffin explained that recruiting played a major role in his decision to leave Ole Miss, adding that LSU has already helped him land more five-star players in one offseason than he did during his entire tenure in Oxford.

“It’s a big reason why we’re here. It’s just different,” Kiffin said. “We’re gonna make this thing different than anywhere else to go… when you combine LSU and us. And you’re seeing it.

“When you talk about the changes of places, somebody said it the other day. They were like, he’s been here six months and he’s had more five-star signees and commits than he did in the previous six years combined. That’s kind of proof to me of the decision.”

Lane Kiffin on the difference in recruiting between LSU and Ole Miss: “Somebody said it the other day… They were like he’s been here 6 months and he’s had more 5-star signees and commits than he did in the previous 6 years combined. That’s kinda proof to me of the decision.” pic.twitter.com/LeFgpBXJ9U — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 23, 2026

LSU’s 2026 Recruiting Class

In the modern era of college football, the transfer portal has become almost as important — if not more important — than traditional high school recruiting. Kiffin has already made an impact at LSU by putting together the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class, headlined by quarterback Sam Leavitt and left tackle Jordan Seaton.

However, Kiffin and LSU are also building a strong foundation through high school recruiting. According to Rivals, the Tigers also landed three five-star recruits in the 2026.

During his six years at Ole Miss, Kiffin landed between one and three five-star recruits, depending on the recruiting outlet and its specific player evaluations.