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Lane Kiffin Reveals Major Difference Between LSU and Ole Miss

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2026 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 23: Head Coach Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers speaks at SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at Tampa Marriott Water Street on July 23, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

One of the biggest storylines heading into the upcoming college football season will certainly come out of Baton Rouge as Lane Kiffin enters his first year as LSU Tigers head coach.

He spoke at SEC Media Days on Thursday and revealed the major difference separating LSU and Ole Miss after experiencing both programs: recruiting.

Kiffin Explains LSU’s Recruiting Advantage

Kiffin explained that recruiting played a major role in his decision to leave Ole Miss, adding that LSU has already helped him land more five-star players in one offseason than he did during his entire tenure in Oxford.

“It’s a big reason why we’re here. It’s just different,” Kiffin said. “We’re gonna make this thing different than anywhere else to go… when you combine LSU and us. And you’re seeing it.

“When you talk about the changes of places, somebody said it the other day. They were like, he’s been here six months and he’s had more five-star signees and commits than he did in the previous six years combined. That’s kind of proof to me of the decision.”

LSU’s 2026 Recruiting Class

In the modern era of college football, the transfer portal has become almost as important — if not more important — than traditional high school recruiting. Kiffin has already made an impact at LSU by putting together the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class, headlined by quarterback Sam Leavitt and left tackle Jordan Seaton.

However, Kiffin and LSU are also building a strong foundation through high school recruiting. According to Rivals, the Tigers also landed three five-star recruits in the 2026.

During his six years at Ole Miss, Kiffin landed between one and three five-star recruits, depending on the recruiting outlet and its specific player evaluations.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Lane Kiffin Reveals Major Difference Between LSU and Ole Miss

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