Hi, Subscriber

LSU Coach Lane Kiffin’s Salary & Contract Is More Money Than Expected

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
LSU Football Hosts Press Conference Introducing New Head Coach Lane Kiffin
Getty
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Lane Kiffin speaks at a press conference as he is introduced as the new head football coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s contract and salary is a hot topic amid his breakup with Ole Miss. Kiffin made a lot of money to leave Ole Miss at the College Football Playoff altar amid his move to LSU.

How much money is Kiffin making at LSU? Kiffin has an annual salary of $13 million, making the controversial coach one of the highest paid in college football.

The LSU coach inked a seven-year, $91 million contract, per WFAB. This does not factor in the additional money Kiffin can earn via bonuses if LSU is able to excel on the field.

Let’s dive into Kiffin’s salary and new contract with LSU.

LSU HC Lane Kiffin’s Contract: The Coach Earns $3 Million Bonus If Tigers Win National Championship

2025 Kinder's Texas Bowl - Houston v LSU
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Louisiana State Tigers poses with the mascot before the game against the Houston Cougars during the Kinder’s Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

It will come as no surprise that Kiffin’s biggest earning opportunity comes by winning the national championship. If Kiffin can win his first national title, the LSU coach would earn a $3 million bonus, per WFAB.

Other notable potential bonuses include winning the SEC ($1 million), making the national title game ($2 million), reaching the College Football Playoff ($750,000) and $100,00 for making any bowl game.

Lane Kiffin’s Salary at LSU Puts Tigers HC Among the Highest-Paid College Football Coaches

2026 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 23: Head Coach Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers speaks at SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at Tampa Marriott Water Street on July 23, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

Kiffin not only gets a bonus if LSU wins a national championship, but the coach’s contract will receive a boost. The LSU coach is able to supersede the highest-paid college football coach with a national title win.

“If LSU wins a College Football Playoff national championship during the term, Kiffin’s salary automatically increases for the remainder of the deal so that he exceeds the highest-paid coach in college football, but this escalator can only be triggered once,” WFAB’s Gray Louisiana detailed in a December 1, 2025, story titled, “Lane Kiffin’s LSU contract: $13M per year, bonuses, and protections.”

According to CBS Sports, Kiffin trails only Indiana’s Curt Cignetti and Georgia’s Kirby Smart as the highest-paid college football coach.

Lane Kiffin Received a $4 Million Annual Salary Raise by Bolting Ole Miss for LSU

LSU Football Hosts Press Conference Introducing New Head Coach Lane Kiffin
GettyBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 01: Lane Kiffin speaks at a press conference as he is introduced as the new head football coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Kiffin’s annual salary at Ole Miss was $9 million as part of a six-year contract extension the coach signed. The increased money likely helped Kiffin’s decision, but it also appears the coach believed he had a better chance at LSU to build a sustained title contender.

The LSU coach admitted that he does not “handle breakups well.” Ole Miss fans will likely remind Kiffin of this reality when LSU travels to Oxford on September 19.

“Yeah, I don’t handle breakups well, I guess,” Kiffin admitted in an August 10, interview with SEC Network. “I actually have said this.

“I’ve only had three serious relationships. This is very personal in my life of marriage and two girlfriends of long-term. And I’ve like looked at those. Those three departures weren’t great either. So, this is a me problem.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

0 Comments

LSU Coach Lane Kiffin’s Salary & Contract Is More Money Than Expected

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x