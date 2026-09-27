Lane Kiffin Throws Shade at Ole Miss After LSU Rout of Texas A&M

Last week, Lane Kiffin made his return to Oxford, Miss., to play Ole Miss less than a year after he bolted right before the College Football Playoff for LSU. As you could imagine, the hype for the game was through the roof.

When all was said and done, Ole Miss ended up picking up the 32-24 win over the Tigers. It was a tough loss for Kiffin and his club in a game that was very winnable. However, nothing in the SEC is ever easy.

No. 10 LSU returned home on Saturday and rebounded from the loss the week before with a 35-6 rout of No. 23 Texas A&M. Shortly after the clock struck triple zeroes, Kiffin was interviewed by ESPN and threw some shade at his former school.

Lane Kiffin Throws Shade at Ole Miss After Texas A&M Victory

Before the Tigers took the field against the Aggies, Ole Miss, which vaulted up to No. 4 in the rankings after beating LSU, went on the road and was routed, 52-28, by No. 21 Florida in the Swamp.

Hours later, Kiffin put the finishing touches on a bounce-back win over Texas A&M and didn’t miss the opportunity to throw shade at Ole Miss in his ESPN interview.

“Really, the defensive story of today was two field goals,” said Kiffin. “That’s a good SEC win against a quality team. So really good rebound from obviously the devastation last week of letting go of that game, we felt we could have won. So it was good to come back and get a win.”

That might not seem too bad. However, the answer to the follow-up question by Kris Budden is where Kiffin fired his shot after she asked him about being able to get his team to turn the page after he deemed it the “Super Bowl,’ according to Budden.

“Yeah, it wasn’t our Super Bowl,” said Kiffin. “So it was a loss for us, and we got to the next game, and I’m proud of our guys. (We) lost significant players coming into this game; we did that were injured. Guys responded and made plays, which was good.”

Kiffin clearly was keeping tabs on how his old team did and didn’t miss the chance to take a dig just one week later. You see it all the time in college football: a team wins a big home game and goes on the road next week and plays a stinker.

LSU Has a Daunting SEC Schedule Remaining

LSU wraps up its non-conference schedule next week at home against McNeese. Then it is seven SEC games to close out the season. There is still a lot that can happen in terms of the SEC race, but they have a daunting schedule left.

With the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams, not winning the SEC doesn’t mean there isn’t a path. LSU has games remaining at home with Mississippi State, Alabama, and Texas. They have conference road games at Kentucky, Auburn, Tennessee, and Arkansas. There is still plenty at stake in 2026 for Kiffin and his team.