Are Lane Kiffin & Ex-Wife, Layla Kiffin, Still Together? LSU HC Sends Message on Divorce

College football fans have often been curious about the status of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. The couple divorced in 2016, but there have been hints that the Kiffins have since reconciled.

From posting photos together on social media to being spotted sitting courtisde at NBA games, there are plenty of indications that Lane and Layla are once again an item. Lane has played coy when addressing the current status of their relationship.

During the offseason, Lane made headlines by revealing that Layla had access to his bank account despite the divorce. The comments were in response to a question by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“My ex-wife still has access to my bank account,” Lane posted in a May 10, graphic on Instagram. “Who in the world deserves it more.

“…She put up with me and (is an) awesome mother to my three children. Why wouldn’t I share it with her???”

As for Layla, on the eve of the big SEC matchup, she posted a photo of the Mississippi Welcome Center indicating she plans to be at the LSU-Ole Miss game. Layla also posted a cryptic message that appeared directed at Ole Miss fans who may be a bit testy.

Lane Kiffin’s Ex-Wife, Layla Kiffin, Opened Up New Yoga Studio in Baton Rouge After Coach Bolted Ole Miss for LSU

Lane may be generating a lot of headlines, but Layla has her own career going. Layla recently launched a new yoga studio in Lane’s new home of Baton Rouge called LIVIN Studio.

“There are some amazing studios here in Baton Rouge, but this is something a little bit different,” Layla explained to WAFB 9 during a June 25, interview.

“… If they want a good workout, I mean, I would go anywhere. I would drive anywhere, so I’m hoping I can hit everybody.”

Lane Kiffin’s Response to Rumors Leaked Ahead of LSU-Ole Miss Game

Prior to the LSU-Ole Miss game, Lane went viral again for his response to John Talty’s new book “Lane Being Lane.” The book has some less than flattering stories about the coach, particularly related to his time as an Alabama assistant.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach revealed a private message Lane sent to Tom Mars, the polarizing coach’s friend and an attorney.

“I can save you $33 and lots of reading time by summing up the book this way,” Lane’s text to his friend read, per ESPN. “Old unnamed sources say Lane used to argue with Saban, drink alcohol and hang out with hot women.

“New unnamed sources say Lane gets along with Saban, doesn’t drink alcohol, but still hangs out with hot women.”

Nick Saban Was Concerned About Lane Kiffin & ‘Girls That Are in College’ Amid Divorce to Ex-Wife Layla: Report

Talty previously reported that Nick Saban had concerns about Lane being around college women during his time in Tuscaloosa. The legendary coach delivered a message to Alabama staff members to keep Kiffin in check.

“You’ve got to keep Lane away from the girls that are in college,” Saban told an Alabama staff member, a former coach recalled to Talty, in an excerpt published in Vanity Fair.

“Just keep him away from the sorority girls. Make sure they’ve graduated college or are working a job.”