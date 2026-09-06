Lane Kiffin & Ex-Wife, Layla Kiffin, Spark Rumors Amid College Football Season

Lane Kiffin and ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, officially divorced in 2016, but there has been plenty of college football rumors that the LSU coach has reconciled with his former partner. Layla appears to have planted herself in Baton Rouge following the coach’s move to LSU.

So much so that Layla launched a new yoga studio in Baton Rouge. Layla launched an infrared yoga studio called LIVIN Studio. The passion for yoga appears to run in the family.

Lane famously stepped away from alcohol and continues to sing the praises of hot yoga.

“There are some amazing studios here in Baton Rouge, but this is something a little bit different,” Layla told WAFB 9 duing a June 25, 2026, interview.

“… If they want a good workout, I mean, I would go anywhere. I would drive anywhere, so I’m hoping I can hit everybody.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Kiffin family.

There Are Plenty of Rumors That LSU HC Lane Kiffin Has Reconciled With Ex-Wife, Layla Kiffin

Lane and Layla have sparked rumors that the two have reconciled since their divorce. The Kiffins have made social media posts featuring the two together.

Back in February, Layla was spotted sitting courtside next to Lane at a Heat-Pelicans NBA game.

“Kiffin even sort of reunited his fractured immediate family,” Vanity Fair’s Chris Smith wrote in a May 11, feature titled, “That’s Him in the Spotlight: How Lane Kiffin Eagerly Became the Most Polarizing Coach in College Football.”

“His daughter Landry enrolled at Ole Miss; his son, Knox, enrolled at Oxford High, with his ex-wife also moving to town (daughter Presley stayed in California to attend USC).”

LSU HC Lane Kiffin Blames Alcohol for Being a Factor in Divorce With Ex-Wife, Layla

During the same Vanity Fair feature, Lane blamed his dependency on alcohol for doing serious harm to his marriage.

“My whole drive when I was younger was like, How fast can I get everything?” Lane recalled to Vanity Fair. “How fast can I get the big job? The big contract?

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve tried to work on that, making decisions that are more delayed gratification…I got tired of digging out of hangovers, tired of digging out of situations or things I said.”

Lane Kiffin’s Alarming Past Resurfaced Ahead of Clemson-LSU Game

The Kiffins’ divorce has once again been in the news as a result of John Talty’s new book “Lane Being Lane.” An excerpt from the book was published by Vanity Fair recounting Lane being in a dark place during his time as an Alabama assistant.

At the time, Saban warned Alabama staff to “keep Lane away from the sorority girls,” per Talty. During a 2016 interview with Pete Thamel (who was at Sports Illustrated at the time), Lane joked that all of his money went to taxes and Layla.

“I used to say there’s a constantly daily battle between who can take more of my money between Layla and Obama,” Lane told Thamel in 2016.

“I figured it out. I really don’t make any money. I pay around 52% in taxes. Layla gets 34.5% in the divorce, and [agent Jimmy Sexton] gets 3%. I make [about] 9% and I’m living in Tuscaloosa.”