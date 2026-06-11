Lane Kiffin’s Son, Knox Kiffin, Trolls Father In Perfect Kiffin Fashion

The Kiffin name carries a lot of weight — and personality. Between LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s social media posts that have gone viral multiple times, and some of his eyebrow-raising comments in press conferences over the years, that has been perfectly illustrated.

His son, Knox Kiffin, seems to be following in his footsteps. In a recent interview with Chessa Bouche of Louisiana First News, the younger Kiffin took a playful jab at his father. Of course, it wasn’t actually anything malicious.

It sounded like something straight out of his father’s mouth.

“He wasn’t good (a good quarterback),” Kiffin told Bouche. “He wasn’t very good at all. I’m definitely trying to be better than him. He was a third-string, so I don’t want to do that. I want to be as good as I can.”

Lane Kiffin’s Football Career Never Peaked The Way He Would Have Wanted It To

Well, Knox Kiffin does have a point here. His father has gone on to be an impeccable coach, and arguably the best recruiter in the modern era of college football, but hardly reached the same heights as a signal-caller back in his college days. Such is true for many college football coaches, including many of the best of them.

Lane’s quarterback career is something Knox will hope to surpass — and the bar is set pretty low, if we’re being honest with ourselves. Lane Kiffin played college football at Fresno State from 1994 to 1996 before becoming a student assistant for the team.

Kiffin saw very little on-the-field action, only taking snaps in the reserve. Since he rose through the coaching ranks after his time with the Bulldogs, with stops at several programs, Kiffin currently holds an overall coaching record of 117-53. Kiffin is known for his ability to elevate and revive even the lowliest of programs, most notably FAU and Ole Miss.

It’s easy to argue that if it were not for Kiffin taking the LSU job during the Rebels’ latest College Football Playoff run, the team could have made a national championship run. Though Kiffin has addressed and defended his decision multiple times in a way that seems reasonable, it remains controversial, and he continues to catch flak for it.

What Does The Future Look Like For Knox Kiffin?

Well, that much remains to be seen as the Kiffin family continues its first year in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. But Kiffin himself is continuing his high school football career at University Lab School after moving from Oxford to the LSU area.

Kiffin is currently rated as a three-star recruit, also listed as the No. 52 overall quarterback and the No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2028. With a good bit of time before his college football career begins and the opportunity he has to work with a prestigious team like U-High, it will be interesting to see how Kiffin continues to rise.

Almost as interesting as watching how his father fares as he tries to restore LSU to its former glory.