LSU Star Whit Weeks Announces Personal News Days Before Clemson Game

LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks announced some exciting career news ahead of the team’s marquee showdown against Clemson. Weeks revealed a brand partnership with Talbot, Carmouche & Marcello, a Louisiana law firm, by posting the new commercial ahead of Week 1.

The ad features Weeks leaning on his passion for the outdoors while looking to protect the environment.

“Long before Whit Weeks played beneath the lights of Tiger Stadium, he was learning what the game meant from the people who raised him—in the backyard, in the woods and through lessons in patience, respect and honoring what he had been given,” the caption read in the September 3, 2026, Instagram post.

“… For families who have worked, cared for and passed down their land for generations, that legacy is worth protecting. When oilfield contamination threatens what they have spent generations building, we believe they deserve someone in their corner. This is what we play for.”

Weeks also revealed a new commercial with Our Lady of the Lake Health. On the field, Weeks was also awarded LSU’s legendary No. 7 jersey to wear this season.

Whit Weeks’ Girlfriend Is LSU HC Lane Kiffin’s Daughter, Landry Kiffin

Weeks is expected to be a critical part of LSU’s season. There is also the minor story of Weeks’ girlfriend’s dad taking over as LSU head coach.

Weeks is dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry Kiffin, but the relationship started when the Kiffins were at Ole Miss. The LSU linebacker insists that it is not awkward playing for Kiffin.

“It hasn’t affected my relationship with him at all,” Weeks noted in July, per Yahoo Sports. “I know that when we go into that building, everyone in our building has the same mindset and same goals.

“When you’re in that building, you’re there for work. We like to have a lot of fun up there, too, but at the end of the day it is work,” Weeks added.

“Whenever we leave, it’s cool because he’s my girlfriend’s dad. It is what it is when we’re outside the building hanging out and cutting up. It’s cool but it doesn’t affect anything in the football building.”

LSU Star Whit Weeks Has a Projected NIL Value of $1 Million

Weeks has emerged as one of the more marketable college football players in the country. The LSU defender was one of the stars of the Netflix docuseries ” SEC Football: Any Given Saturday” released in 2025.

Weeks’ projected NIL value is $1 million, per On3. The star’s additional NIL deals include Our Lady of the Lake Health, Raising Cane’s, Phorm Energy and Onward Reserve.

Weeks’ girlfriend, Landry, is doing her part to support her favorite college football player.

“Heard he’s pretty good,” Landry noted in an August 16, Instagram post along with a picture of the couple at Tigers Stadium.

Whit Weeks on Clemson vs. LSU: ‘I Cannot Wait to Get in Death Valley’

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LSU gets a major test against Clemson to start both the college football season and the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge. Clemson is a 10.5-point underdog at LSU, per FanDuel.

“I cannot wait to get in Death Valley this Saturday, especially with all the hype that we’ve had rolling into this offseason or through this offseason,” Weeks told reporters on September 1. “Coach Kiffin’s first game in Death Valley.

“It’s going to be incredible. And this is my first ever time playing (an) opener at home. So, it’s going to be insane. I cannot wait for it.”