LSU Makes Fascinating Roster Call on Dae’Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Before Clemson

LSU will take a more cautious approach with Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, at least for its season opener against Clemson.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that LSU did not add Wright or Harris to the roster it submitted for Saturday’s game. Both players remain enrolled at the school and could still be added later in the season. Thamel also reported LSU submitted 103 players, leaving two openings under the 105-player roster limit.

That detail might be the most fascinating part of the entire situation. LSU had a path to put both players on the roster after a Louisiana judge granted an injunction that paved the way for their eligibility, but the Tigers did not immediately use those final two spots on Wright and Harris.

LSU Shows Caution With Wright, Harris

The decision suggests LSU is willing to wait rather than immediately test how far the court order protects the program from SEC punishment. That does not necessarily mean the Tigers have backed away from adding either player. It does, however, show a level of caution in a situation that remains filled with legal uncertainty.

Wright and Harris both spent time in the NFL this offseason after playing for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Their attempts to return to college football have become part of a larger eligibility fight involving athletes, the NCAA and the SEC.

A Louisiana judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday prohibiting the NCAA and SEC from punishing schools for using players involved in the lawsuit. The SEC, however, has continued fighting the ruling and filed a separate federal lawsuit seeking the ability to enforce its rules against LSU.

That leaves LSU in an unusual position. The Tigers have two available roster spots, two players who received protection from a state court and a conference that has made clear it opposes former professional players returning to college competition.

For now, LSU appears unwilling to force the issue against Clemson.

LSU Leaves Door Open for Later Move

The decision also gives Kiffin and LSU flexibility. Wright and Harris can remain enrolled, while LSU can reassess the situation as the legal battle develops. Instead of making the Clemson opener the immediate test case, the Tigers can see whether the courts provide more clarity before making another move.

There is still no guarantee either player ultimately joins LSU’s active roster this season. But leaving two available spots while keeping Wright and Harris off the Clemson roster ensures that possibility remains alive.

For a situation that has produced few clear answers, LSU’s first roster decision provided one: Wright and Harris will not be part of the Tigers’ plan against Clemson, but their LSU story may be far from over.