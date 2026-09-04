LSU Lands Massive Court Victory in Unprecedented Former NFL Player Fight

The battle between LSU and the SEC over former NFL players took a dramatic turn Thursday night.

East Baton Rouge Parish Judge William Jorden granted court protections allowing Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to return to college football after brief stints in the NFL, ESPN’s Dan Murphy reported Sept. 3. The ruling gives LSU a significant legal victory as the Tigers prepare to finalize their roster ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Clemson.

The decision reaches far beyond two players. It challenges the SEC’s attempt to enforce a firm separation between college athletes and players who have signed professional contracts, an issue that has quickly become one of the most contentious fights in the sport.

LSU-SEC Fight Takes Another Turn

Wright and Harris both played for Ole Miss last season before pursuing NFL opportunities. Wright received a $25,000 signing bonus from the Philadelphia Eagles and later spent time with the Cleveland Browns, while Harris signed with the New Orleans Saints and testified that he received only $190 in travel expenses during his stint with the team, according to The Associated Press.

Both players argued that they would not have pursued the NFL had the NCAA’s new eligibility structure been available when they made their decisions. The NCAA now allows five seasons of competition within a five-year window, but its implementation has fueled litigation involving approximately 450 athlete plaintiffs. Roughly 300 have won the ability to compete at least temporarily, according to NCAA figures cited by the AP.

The SEC has taken the opposite position. Commissioner Greg Sankey testified Thursday that the line between professional and college sports needs to be maintained, while Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman previously told ESPN the conference “will not budge” on its rule barring former NFL players from returning.

Reaction Shows Stakes Extend Beyond LSU

The response around the sport shows why the ruling could carry consequences well beyond Baton Rouge.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr urged the SEC to use “all measures available” if LSU moved forward with former NFL players, including potentially suspending or removing the school from the conference. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has defended the athletes, arguing they are not established professionals trying to return after lengthy NFL careers but college players caught between changing eligibility rules.

The legal fight is also far from finished. The SEC filed a separate federal lawsuit against LSU on Thursday seeking to preserve its authority to enforce conference rules, and additional appeals could follow.

For LSU, however, the immediate result is significant. Wright and Harris now have court protection to return to college football, giving Lane Kiffin additional roster options while placing LSU at the center of a dispute that could influence how college sports handle athletes who enter the professional ranks and then attempt to come back.