LSU ‘in Striking Distance’ to Flip Prized Texas Tech Commit

The LSU Tigers looked ready to become a force on the recruiting trail again after landing Lane Kiffin. He then added LSU legend Ed Orgeron to join his coaching staff, further boosting recruit efforts. Now, LSU is winning over a prized five-star originally joining Texas Tech.

Such a move will certainly spark conversations for LSU to swap with the Red Raiders atop the recruiting rankings.

The reigning Big 12 champs sit inside the top 10 still. The Tigers are breathing down their neck at No. 10 through both On3/Rivals and 247Sports.

Yet Kiffin and LSU are now “in striking distance” to deliver a massive July recruiting win involving one of the nation’s top prospects.

Who LSU is Attempting to Land

Sam Spiegelman of On3/Rivals dropped new intel involving potential recruiting wins to monitor out of Baton Rouge.

One involves the nation’s top-ranked prospect per the outlet: Defensive tackle Jalen Brewster from Cedar Hill High in Texas.

“Sources believed the five-star defensive lineman could shut things down as early as this week. As this recruitment persists, doors are cracking open,” Spiegelman writes.

Texas Tech earned a verbal commitment from Brewster back in Oct. 2025. But Spiegelman’s words presents the latest massive development on the recruiting front. Plus now adds a new flip alert to monitor closely for multiple reasons.

Where LSU can win Over Jalen Brewster

So how can Kiffin, “Coach O” and the rest of the LSU staff pull off the recruiting stunner?

“LSU’s brand could be a major selling point for Brewster and his camp,” Spiegelman wrote.

But brand isn’t the only rising selling point here.

“The Tigers are also expected to be extremely aggressive on the NIL front with the five-star prospect — as they’ve already shown with the elite 2026 defensive line haul they signed in December, shortly after Kiffin and general manager Billy Glasscock arrived,” Spiegelman said.

Indeed LSU is surfacing as one of the most aggressive schools on the NIL front. Which now hands Texas Tech a new threat, as TTU has won over blue chip talents through its deep NIL backing.

Can LSU Pull off the Flip Soon?

Here’s why the Red Raiders are on high alert here.

“Intel indicates there is some divide within Brewster’s circle over which program he ultimately chooses,” Spiegelman writes. “The longer this recruitment goes, the more it favors the Tigers, the biggest threat left standing to Texas Tech.”

Yes indeed LSU can move in for the seal if it continues to place all the chips on the table.

Another deciding factor will be what type of counter offer can TTU head coach Joey McGuire and his coaching staff pull off. The Red Raiders have risen as one of the more successful recruiting brands in the era of NIL. TTU has rarely lost prized blue chip commits to a recruiting flip.

But LSU’s charge at Brewster shows the continuous unpredictable nature of recruiting. That even prospects committed to a university still become fair game for other colleges to change his mind. Especially if those schools can pull it off before the December signing period arrives.