LSU Makes Sudden Sam Leavitt Injury Announcement Ahead of Ole Miss Game

The biggest college football game of Week 3 is without question taking place in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday night.

The LSU Tigers will take on the Ole Miss Rebels, marking LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s return to face his former team for the first time since he left at the end of the season before the College Football Playoff, a move that did not sit well with Ole Miss fans.

However, just days before the matchup, some sudden news has emerged on Tigers star quarterback Sam Leavitt.

LSU Makes Announcement on Leavitt

On Wednesday, with the SEC releasing updated injury reports provided by each team, Leavitt’s name appeared on LSU’s side with a doubtful-to-play tag for Saturday’s matchup. There has been no official reasoning provided for what injury Leavitt is dealing with.

Several other players have appeared on LSU’s injury report as well, but LSU has ruled out only wide receiver Phillip Wright III, linebacker Jaiden Baker, and running back Raycine Gullory Jr.

Here’s LSU’s full initial injury report:

A shocker on the SEC injury report, with LSU starting quarterback Sam Leavitt listed as doubtful. pic.twitter.com/jb7PMrblqR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 17, 2026

Leavitt Through 2 Weeks

After transferring to LSU this offseason, Leavitt and the Tigers are 2-0 entering Week 3, and across those two games, Leavitt has certainly had some ups and downs.

He’s completing 62.1% of his passes for 574 yards, two passing touchdowns, and four interceptions, while rushing 23 times for 135 yards and five scores. They secured wins over Clemson and Louisiana Tech.

Who’s LSU’s Backup QB?

If Leavitt in fact cannot play on Saturday night, the second-string quarterback who would step into a very hostile environment to make the start would likely be Elon transfer Landen Clark, who opened the year as the primary No. 2 behind Leavitt, or potentially former five-star prospect Husan Longstreet, who transferred in from USC.