Nick Saban’s Private Lane Kiffin Warning on ‘Sorority Girls’ Leaked Before Clemson-LSU

The start of the college football season just got spicier in what has already been an eventful lead-up with one name centering around a great deal of the controversy: LSU head coach Lane Kiffin.

Days before the team’s season opener against Clemson, LSU is in a legal battle with the SEC over the eligibility of former NFL players attempting to return to college football.

Now, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s private conversations about Kiffin are becoming public. Kiffin was an assistant under Saban from 2014 through 2016 before the controversial coach took the Florida Atlantic vacancy.

Saban has since retired and is now an analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Kiffin is now the LSU head coach after stints at Ole Miss and FAU.

Author John Talty is releasing a new book on Kiffin aptly titled “Lane Being Lane.” Vanity Fair published an excerpt from the book revealing that Saban attempted to keep Kiffin “away from sorority girls” during his time as an Alabama assistant.

“You’ve got to keep Lane away from the girls that are in college,” Saban told an Alabama staff member, a former coach recalled to Talty.

“Just keep him away from the sorority girls. Make sure they’ve graduated college or are working a job.”

Nick Saban’s Wife, ‘Miss Terry,’ Warned Ex-Alabama HC of Lane Kiffin ‘Trying to Pick Up Women’: Report

Play

Saban’s intel about Kiffin’s nights out in Tuscaloosa amid his split with his wife, Layla Kiffin, appeared to come from none other than his spouse, Terry Saban (aka “Miss Terry”). The legendary coach then reached out to a staff member to relay some advice to Kiffin.

“Terry Saban, Nick’s wife, had heard through friends that Kiffin, then living separately from his wife Layla and his children who were in California, was out and about on the town trying to pick up women,” Talty detailed.

Kiffin begins his LSU tenure against Clemson on Saturday, September 5. LSU is a 10-point home favorite versus Clemson, per DraftKings.

While at Alabama, LSU HC Lane Kiffin Used the Alias ‘Joey Freshwater’: Insider

During his time at Alabama, Kiffin enjoyed frequenting the Innisfree Irish Pub in Tuscaloosa, per Talty. Kiffin was also known to use the alias “Joey Freshwater” during his stint as an Alabama assistant.

“The story goes that Kiffin, not wanting to say his real name when recognized in local bars, would tell women his name was Joey Freshwater,” Talty detailed. “There are those who were around Tuscaloosa at that time who insist this was a real thing he did.”

LSU HC Lane Kiffin Credited Nick Saban for Helping Him With Decision to Leave Ole Miss

It is worth noting that Kiffin has maintained that he has since turned his life around. The coach is now notorious for turning to hot yoga instead of alcohol.

Yet, from Ole Miss to LSU, there has still been plenty of drama that follows Kiffin. Saban and Kiffin now appear be on good terms.

Kiffin credited Saban for helping him make a decision when LSU pushed to poach the coach away from Ole Miss.

“Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin noted after joining LSU, per CBS Sports.

“I will say, I think the world of coach Saban and I respect him. So there’s a reason I’m here.”